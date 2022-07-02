Pell Lake's iconic Upper Crust Pizzeria listed for sale; the story behind the business that started with a hot dog cart

For would-be entrepreneurs ready to roll up their sleeves as restaurateurs, $1.7 million will fetch them a super-sized slice of the Walworth County dining action, a piece of pie — pizza, that is.

One of Walworth County’s most popular and iconic Italian eateries, Upper Crust Pizzeria & Pub, N1070 County Hwy. H in Pell Lake (Bloomfield), has been listed for sale with @properties Lake Geneva.

After a literal near lifetime in the restaurant business, starting at age 11 working in a tiny sidewalk Chicago red hot stand for “a quarter and a hot dog a day,” veteran 77-year-old restaurateur Ronald J. “Ronnie” Mikrut, Sr. is looking to hang up his apron.

“I love it, I love every day I’m here, but there’s a time you start slowing down and it’s hard to keep up with the pace,” he explained. “It’s time to retire. It’s time. At my age, it’s just hard handling everything.”

Stephanie and Ronnie Mikrut, owners of Upper Crust Pizzeria & Pub, Pell Lake

A "bittersweet" decision

Mikrut said listing Upper Crust, opened in 1991, wasn’t an easy decision.

“If it sells, when it sells, for me it’s gonna be bittersweet,” he said. “I like what I’m doing. Like I say, bittersweet. I’m thinking about it. It’s gonna be good and it’s gonna be bitter. I’m gonna be sad to leave. I’m gonna be happy that I can retire and take my wife and do things and spend more time with my family outside of working, but then I’m also gonna miss it — what do I do now? — because I’m also so used to doing it every day. I love it. I love what I’m doing. I walk in here every day, seven days a week, and I like it.”

Case in point, Mikrut said a couple months of quiet recuperation at home two years ago following a quadruple heart bypass was “like hell” as he chomped at the bit to get back into action at the restaurant.

“I like being here,” he said of Upper Crust, taking a break from making from-scratch pizza dough during his pre-opening prep time.

When Upper Crust is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, Mikrut can be found at the restaurant working on payroll and placing orders among other tasks. Wednesday through Sunday, Mikrut does kitchen prep work in the morning and early afternoon, takes a few hours off, and then returns at 4 p.m. to “hit it hard for the night,” overseeing back-of-house operations and the restaurant’s fiery pizza room, where two towering carousel-styled pizza ovens can fit up to 64 pizzas simultaneously to accommodate the restaurant’s brisk dine-in, carry-out and delivery trade, the latter served by a fleet of six delivery cars, several equipped with special warming ovens.

If you haven’t guessed already, running a popular, family-friendly, independent restaurant is an intensive, all-consuming business. Not including attending multi-day national pizza industry expos, Mikrut, the father of three sons and one daughter — Ronald Jr., David, Cole and Jamie — said his last "vacation vacation" was in 1975.

"With this you don’t have a vacation," he said. “My family always got away to get a vacation, but I stuck it out with the business. It was hard for me to leave. That's why it (selling) is gonna be bittersweet. It’s hard to leave."

When the restaurant does sell, Mikrut, who runs Upper Crust with the assistance of his wife Stephanie, 58, who serves as front-of-house manager, and his son Cole, a 5-year cook and restaurant manager, will have the satisfaction of going out at the top of his professional game, a rare feat few achieve.

"Business is great and it gets better all the time," he said, noting that the restaurant’s expansive 3.5-acre site was purchased with an eye for future expansion of both the 7,000-square-foot restaurant and its paved parking area. “We’re busy all the time. We put out a good pie. A lot of pizza goes out of here — a lot of pizza.”

It’s that purposeful busyness of the restaurant business that Mikrut will miss.

“Maybe the new guy that takes over will give me a job,” Mikrut laughs, only half joking.

As front-of-house manager and for many the public face of Upper Crust, Stephanie said she she’ll also miss the restaurant when it sells and changes hands.

“I will miss the customers,” she said. “I enjoy seeing the people and becoming a part of their lives. It’s a family place. You get personal. They become a part of your life. It’s like family. It is family. It’s like our home.”

Functionally it is.

“We spend more time here than we do at home,” Ron laughs. “We might as well put a bed in here.”

Home, it’s often said, is where the heart is. Chatting with the Mikruts off hours in the restaurant’s 100-seat, antiques-laden dining room, it’s evident through their easy laughter, broad smiles, twinkling eyes and occasional tears that the couple have put their heart and soul into the restaurant.

Upper Crust, Ron said, has been as much about making memories with employees and customers over the generations as is it has been about making his thin crust and signature Sicilian-style pizzas.

“There’s a lot of memories here,” he said. “A lot of memories. Over the years a lot of good things have happened here.”

But the making of new memories awaits as retirement nears on the horizon with the restaurant’s recent listing.

Stephanie said retirement will give Ron more time to devote to “his other true passion” of “antiquing and junking."

“I like buying and selling antiques and stuff, so maybe I’ll do that a little bit,” Ron said.

But the conversation always circles back to his first true passion, the restaurant business.

“People don’t really retire,” he reflected. “They retire, they slow down for awhile, take it easy, do what they want and then they get bored. I know a lot of older people that have done it. Then they go take a job. And if I was to take a part-time job, I’d probably come knock on the door here and say, ‘Hey, you need a prep guy for the morning?’ I love it. I’m up early every morning. I come in, do my job … When it comes time, will I sell it? I will, but in my mind I’m saying, 'Oh God, what am I gonna do?'"

Living in Pell Lake for the past 49 years, Mikrut said he can’t imagine living anywhere else.

“I wouldn’t want to go anywhere else,” he said. “I’m happy in Pell Lake. Pell Lake has been great to us.”

Deep roots

Mikrut cut his teeth in the restaurant business as a pre-teen in his native Chicago and never left the business. It’s a run that’s 66 years in the making and counting.

A nostalgic soul, Mikrut is never far from his roots, his old wooden red hot stand displayed in the Upper Crust dining room above the restaurant’s entryway.

“That’s where it all started in 1959,” he said during a tour of the restaurant, recalling his early days selling 20-cent red hots and 10-cent tamales. “That’s what started it all. That’s what started all this. I’ve never had a job in all my life outside the restaurant business.”

Ronnie Mikrut and his first restaurant venture, Ronnie's Red Hots, a Chicago food stand

Possessed of a strong work ethic, a go-getting 11-year-old Mikrut got a part-time cleaning job at “best friend and mentor” Jay Bauml’s red hot stand at the busy bus stop corner at 18th and Laflin streets in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood, working the red-and-white stand for “a quarter a day and a hot dog.”

“After a week, he gave me $3 a week and all the hot dogs I could eat,” Mikrut recalled. “After the first month I ran the place and made $10 a week.”

When Bauml opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant in 1959, he gifted a 14-year-old Mikrut with the stand, which was renamed Ronnie’s with the slogan “Our Dogs Don’t Bite.” Mikrut immediately invested his saved earnings into the business, buying a steamer and a light and capitalizing contracts with bun and hot dog suppliers.

“I was in business for $75,” he recalled.

Not surprisingly, the retro nostalgic old red hot stand that “started it all” is near and dear to Mikrut’s heart, with a chef-hatted, apron-wearing Ronnie manikin inside the stand at the counter, grilling Vienna red hots and ready to take orders.

“That’s something I’ll have all my life ’til I die, that stand,” he said. “That won’t stay here … That goes with me. Maybe they’ll bury me in it. I don’t know.”

Becoming a year-round stand with an add-on roof in 1962, Mikrut opened a brick-and-mortar red hot restaurant in 1966, adding his first pizza oven as he expanded his business and menu.

Opening Ronnie’s Vienna Red Hots in downtown Lake Geneva in 1973 after moving his family across the Illinois-Wisconsin border to Pell Lake, Mikrut built and opened Ronnie’s Place across from McDonald’s at 131 W. Wells St. in 1980, expanding the building five times during his ownership.

“It was the first real hot dog stand to come to Lake Geneva,” he said of trailblazing Ronnie’s Vienna Red Hots and Ronnie’s Place, which catered to the area’s significant Chicago tourist trade and introduced Wisconsinites to popular Windy City fare like Chicago Dogs and Italian beef sandwiches. “There was nothing like it when we opened up. It was Vienna red hots. Everyone up here from Chicago knew what it was.”

At his busiest, prolific entrepreneur Mikrut once operated five Lake Geneva businesses simultaneously – White River Antiques, Lake Geneva Junk Shop, Super Tan of Lake Geneva, Ronnie’s Place and The Boardroom with Roger Eck.

When opportunity knocked in 1991, Mikrut built and opened Upper Crust Pizzeria & Pub on County Hwy. H at Clover Road in rural Pell Lake.

After more than six decades in the competitive, dog-eat-dog restaurant business, Mikrut’s entrepreneurial passion burns as red hot as the steamed Chicago red hots that launched his restaurateuring career.

“I like everything about it,” he said of the restaurant business. “I enjoy the cooking, I enjoy the people. I have people coming in here that were my customers in Chicago. They were little kids and now they’re grown up and bringing their kids and grandkids in — generations of people.”

Upper Crust Pizzeria & Pub's Sicilian-styled sausage and pepperoni pizza

Upper Crust

When he opened Upper Crust in Pell Lake back in 1991, Mikrut said many people thought he was crazy. But the bucolic setting in rural Walworth County farm country is deceiving. Mikrut knew what he was doing.

“There’s cows across the street, corn in the field, you smell the farm,” he noted. “People said, ‘What are you doing out there?’ But from Day One we were busy … There’s attorneys, there’s accountants, there’s roofers, there’s plumbers, there’s carpenters — everybody. Everybody blends and is comfortable … People come in here with suits and ties and they come in here covered in tar and sawdust and mud … This is an everyday local pizzeria.”

Longtime customers followed him, making the short 10-minute drive from Lake Geneva. Mikrut said “nice living” Pell Lake is populated with “blue collar good people.” And diagonally-cutting Hwy. H is a busy, well-trafficked shortcut from metro Chicago through Genoa City to Lake Geneva.

Over the decades, Upper Crust has cultivated a large following, drawing year-round diners from Lake Geneva, Kenosha, Delavan, Twin Lakes and beyond.

“This is a destination,” Mikrut said of Upper Crust, decorated with an eclectic, whimsical décor of vintage antiques and quirky decorative finds that cater to his sideline hobby as a picker. “They know there’s plenty of parking. They know there’s plenty of seats. They know the food is good. They know we care.”

In addition to his customers, Mikrut has also cultivated lasting longtime relationships with his employees, including kitchen and prep manager Kenny Nelson, who has been with Mikrut since Upper Crust opened more than 30 years ago as one of his "most loyal employees." Other loyalists include a family that has made working for Mikut in Lake Geneva and Pell Lake a four-generation family tradition.

“A lot of good people," he said.

When retirement does come with a sale of Upper Crust Pizzeria & Pub to new owners, the Mikruts will leave with a profound sense of gratitude.

“We have a saying here — without you there would be no Upper Crust,” Ron said. “We cherish our customers.”

Learn more

Upper Crust Pizzeria & Pub, N1070 County Hwy. H in Pell Lake (Bloomfield), is open for carry-out and delivery Wednesday-Thursday, 4-8 p.m.; Fridays, 4-9 p.m.; Saturdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sundays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The restaurant is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Call ahead for dining room hours at 262-279-2233.

Only cash or personal checks accepted. An ATM is available in the front lobby.

For more information, visit www.uppercrustpizzeriapub.com or www.facebook.com/UpperCrustPizzeriaAndPub.

