Photo gallery: Family marks father's 90th birthday in memorable fashion

The coronavirus was no match for Gene Haseley’s family and friends.
The Lake Geneva business and civic figure marked his 90th birthday May 20, and his loved ones were determined not to let a public health crisis spoil the moment.
So they arranged for Haseley to receive a deluge of 120 birthday cards at his home in the days leading up to his birthday. They were shooting for 90 cards, and overshot the mark.
Then, they orchestrated a surprise parade past Haseley’s home of cheering and honking well-wishers — not to mention fire trucks — some of whom came from Milwaukee and Chicago.
“It was terrific,” Haseley said. “I couldn’t believe it.”
The longtime Lake Geneva resident is well known as a retired Keefe Real Estate agent and also as a former president of the Lake Geneva Lions Club.
When his 90th birthday was approaching, family and friends started out by planned a conventional party at his church, First Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he serves as an usher.
But the coronavirus pandemic became a public health crisis making large crowd gatherings impossible. So, new plans were hatched by Haseley’s three daughters: Gail Berman, Holly Haseley and Liz Haseley.
“The coronavirus is turning things upside down,” Holly Haseley said. “But we really did want to make the best of it.”
She added: “My dad’s kind of a special guy.”
Eugene Haseley, who was born in Minnesota, raised near Milwaukee and lived briefly on the East Coast, returned with his family to the Midwest in the 1960s and settled in Lake Geneva.
He and his wife, Elizabeth, raised three daughters and celebrated 60-plus years of marriage before she died two years ago.
As a salesman of lawn and garden equipment, Gene Haseley later got his real estate license and enjoyed a long career with Keefe Real Estate in the Lake Geneva region. He also marked 50 years of service with the Lions Club, and he delivers Meals on Wheels as a volunteer.
“He’s just a one-of-a-kind guy,” said Steven Davis, office administrator at First Evangelical Lutheran Church.
When the original birthday plans fell through, First Evangelical Lutheran supporters joined with Haseley’s daughters to arrange an alternative birthday celebration suitable for the era of coronavirus.
“It’s not your traditional celebration,” Davis said. “But he’s going to remember this.”
His daughter, Gail Berman, started with a Facebook drive to persuade relatives and friends to send Haseley as many birthday cards as possible. The goal was to get him 90 cards by his 90th birthday.
Cards soon were arriving at Haseley’s home by the dozens — so much that a postal carrier stopped and asked Haseley what was going on.
By the time his birthday arrived May 20, Haseley had heard from 120 family members, friends, acquaintances and other well-wishers, some from as far away as Alaska.
“He’s touched a lot of people in these 90 years,” Berman said.
Then came the surprise that Haseley never saw coming.
As he gathered at his home May 20 with a small group of family members, Haseley was escorted outside to watch a parade of some 50 cars carrying others who wanted to wish him a happy birthday in person.
In what has become a popular new tradition during the coronavirus pandemic, Haseley kept his distance and wore a protective face mask while one vehicle after another slowly passed around Haseley’s cul-de-sac on Summit Drive, with a honk and a shout of affection from those riding inside.
The Lake Geneva Fire Department joined, too, with a show of support from a fire truck and ambulance crew leading the parade.
Under ideal spring weather conditions, Haseley stood at the curb and then in the middle of the cul-de-sac, beaming and waving as he recognized friends, co-workers and other familiar faces passing by.
“That’s wonderful,” he said. “I don’t know how it was arranged. But whoever did it, it worked.”
The cul-de-sac was decorated with a jumbo-sized yard sign, as well as party streamers and a bubble-making machine.
Holly Haseley handed out cookies decorated with “90” in red letters — her father’s favorite color. The family also planted a magnolia tree in Haseley’s back yard to mark the occasion.
The three sisters who had engineered the celebration were pleased that they had given their father a fitting 90th birthday, despite the disruption and distraction of the coronavirus.
“It shows we work well together,” Berman said. “Even in these times, we’re able to do something nice for him.”
Gene Haseley greets parade on his cul-de-sac
Gary Frank decorates his car for birthday parade
Gene Haseley watches cars arrive for birthday parade outside his house
Yard sign for Gene Haseley's 90th birthday
Gene Haseley steps off curb to greet his birthday parade
Gene Haseley wears face mask during birthday parade
Daughter hands out cookies for Gene Haseley's birthday parade
Gene Haseley gets 120 birthday cards for his 90th birthday
Gene Haseley in center of cul-de-sac for his birthday parade
Julie Goodman shows sign for Gene Haseley's birthday parade
Gene Haseley with Lake Geneva Fire Department ambulance
Gene Haseley in front of yard sign outside his home
