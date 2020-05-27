Photo gallery: Family marks father's 90th birthday in memorable fashion

Cards soon were arriving at Haseley’s home by the dozens — so much that a postal carrier stopped and asked Haseley what was going on.

By the time his birthday arrived May 20, Haseley had heard from 120 family members, friends, acquaintances and other well-wishers, some from as far away as Alaska.

“He’s touched a lot of people in these 90 years,” Berman said.

Then came the surprise that Haseley never saw coming.

As he gathered at his home May 20 with a small group of family members, Haseley was escorted outside to watch a parade of some 50 cars carrying others who wanted to wish him a happy birthday in person.

In what has become a popular new tradition during the coronavirus pandemic, Haseley kept his distance and wore a protective face mask while one vehicle after another slowly passed around Haseley’s cul-de-sac on Summit Drive, with a honk and a shout of affection from those riding inside.

The Lake Geneva Fire Department joined, too, with a show of support from a fire truck and ambulance crew leading the parade.