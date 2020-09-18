Poll workers get $1-an-hour pay raise in Lake Geneva

Lake Geneva poll workers will be earning a little extra money if they work during the Nov. 3 presidential election or other upcoming elections.
City officials have agreed to boost the pay for polling place workers by about $1 an hour.
Under the pay raise approved by the Lake Geneva City Council personnel committee, the salary for poll workers will increase from $8.28 an hour to $9.53 an hour. For chief election inspectors, the pay will increase from $9.31 an hour to $10.71 an hour.
The pay increases do not need approval from the full city council.
The personnel committee approved the increases Sept. 9, with support from Aldermen John Halverson and Ken Howell, while Alderman Richard Hedlund abstained because he himself has worked as a poll worker.
Aldermen Cindy Flower and Shari Straube both were absent from the meeting.
Hedlund said although he abstained from voting, he is in favor of the pay increases.
“I personally consider it a public service thing more than a getting-compensated thing,” Hedlund said. “But if they’re going to spend the day here and they’re going to give up time from their personal relaxation, I think they should be compensated.”
Halverson said he, too, believes poll workers should receive better pay, especially if they are working during the heightened public health risks of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think that’s a good idea,” Halverson said of the pay raises. “Especially this year with COVID, it’s more of a challenge.”
The pay increases will make Lake Geneva more comparable with what other surrounding communities pay their poll workers.
The villages of Fontana and Walworth and the town of Delavan all pay poll workers $9 an hour and chief election inspectors $10 an hour. The town of Darien pays poll workers $12 an hour and chief election inspectors $15 an hour.
Lake Geneva City Clerk Lana Kropf said the city’s poll workers deserve a pay raise because they work hard during election day.
“The city poll workers are amazing people,” Kropf said. “They’re always willing to run to help. They are more than willing to work extra hours.”
Kropf said poll workers also have to be familiar with election laws.
“The level of knowledge those folks have to have is insane,” she said.
