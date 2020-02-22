Principal signed as Williams Bay's new school administrator

The school board then narrowed their selection to seven applicants who participated in interviews with various staff and community members, before another round of interviews with the board after the applicant pool was narrowed to four.

“Throughout the entire process, Dr. White’s name always rose to the top in pretty much every discussion,” Lothian said. “He was always choice number one − never really an afterthought in any of the discussions. Right down to the end, he was the person that fit the position, we felt, the best.”

School board vice president Dave Ripple said while the board’s familiarity with White played a role in the interviews, Ripple is confident that the best candidate was chosen, because of the community’s involvement in the selection process.

Community members expressed the next administrator should be someone with integrity, someone who can be present and visible in the school, and someone who could be accessible to parents and students alike — all of which Ripple said White excelled in.

“We felt like we had everyone involved to the degree you can, and Bill ranked at the top or near the top for every cohort of the community,” Ripple said.