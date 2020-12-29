Proposed Lake Geneva subdivision with 58 homes receives final approval

Lake Geneva aldermen have given final approval for a development that could bring 58 single-family homes to the community.
Members of the city council unanimously approved a plan for the Vistas of Lake Geneva subdivision, Monday, Dec. 28. The plan commission initially approved a proposal for the development, Dec. 21.
Omega Homes, in Elkhorn, wants to build the homes on about 17 acres near the corner of LaSalle Street and Edgewood Drive.
The Vistas of Lake Geneva would be built in three phases, with homes starting around $400,000.
On Dec. 21, Ryan Cardinal discussed the proposal with the commission. He is the president of Cardinal Engineering LLC, in Lake Geneva, which is working with Omega Homes on the project.
Cardinal said the first phase of the project will include constructing 15 homes along the portion of LaSalle Street just east of Edgewood Drive. Part of the plan is to change the name of that portion of LaSalle Street to Monte Vista Drive.
He also said they will level off home sites for the build.
"This is one of the highest points of the city, so there's a lot of earth work that has to happen to make this subdivision buildable," Cardinal said.
The second phase of the project includes constructing 21 homes along what will be Forestview Court, just west of Edgewood Drive, and installing turnaround areas for emergency vehicles.
Phase three includes building 22 homes on the newly constructed LaSalle Street, on the southern part of the project.
Cardinal said the second and third phases could be worked on simultaneously.
He believes the subdivision will provide much-needed additional homes for the city of Lake Geneva.
"Right now, I think we know the housing market is short, so there's a need for homes," Cardinal said.
The subdivision will also have wet detention ponds on the northwest and southeast corners of the property, plus a private open space area on the southeast corner.
Plan Commission member Michael Krajovic was pleased that the subdivision will include some open space and recreation areas for the homeowners.
"I'm always concerned about the density and having some play area for children that might be living in the subdivision," Krajovic said.
During the city council meeting, Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier proposed an amendment requiring that annual reports regarding the wet detention ponds be placed on file with the city.
Fesenmaier's amendment was approved by a unanimous vote.
"I think it's important that the residents have a way to check up on that, so they don't have to go to the developer," Fesenmaier said. "All they have to do is go to the building and zoning office and request the file."
During the plan commission meeting, Robert and Victoria Connors, a married couple who live near the proposed development, expressed concern about how removing trees to build the homes may impact the wildlife that lives in the area.
The couple proposed that the developers preserve a section of the subdivision for a public park.
"I think this is a public treasure, which needs to be protected," Robert Connors said. "We need to allow our wildlife the ability and the space to live and grow without us making it worse for them."
Victoria expressed other concerns.
"There's a lot that's going to be gone with 58 homes up there," Victoria said. "Plus, you're talking traffic. You're talking noise. It's a very quiet area."
Paul VanHenkelum, engineering manager for Cardinal Engineering, said the company will preserve some of the wooden areas.
"We are taking down some trees and replacing them with some open space," VanHenkelum said. "When you build a project like this, you do change the environment, and that just happens when you do this."
Cardinal said the subdivision will be less dense than a previously proposed development for that area, which would have included 142 multi-family units.
"This will be lessening the general impact for this area compared to what was once planned," Cardinal said.
City Planner Michael Slavney said he feels the proposed development is an appropriate use for the property.
"I think I've seen four or five different attempts to work with this property," Slavney said. "All of them involved multi-family options. I think we have something that finally fits appropriately. I'm glad to see it."