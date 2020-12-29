Proposed Lake Geneva subdivision with 58 homes receives final approval

During the plan commission meeting, Robert and Victoria Connors, a married couple who live near the proposed development, expressed concern about how removing trees to build the homes may impact the wildlife that lives in the area.

The couple proposed that the developers preserve a section of the subdivision for a public park.

"I think this is a public treasure, which needs to be protected," Robert Connors said. "We need to allow our wildlife the ability and the space to live and grow without us making it worse for them."

Victoria expressed other concerns.

"There's a lot that's going to be gone with 58 homes up there," Victoria said. "Plus, you're talking traffic. You're talking noise. It's a very quiet area."

Paul VanHenkelum, engineering manager for Cardinal Engineering, said the company will preserve some of the wooden areas.

"We are taking down some trees and replacing them with some open space," VanHenkelum said. "When you build a project like this, you do change the environment, and that just happens when you do this."

Cardinal said the subdivision will be less dense than a previously proposed development for that area, which would have included 142 multi-family units.