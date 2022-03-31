Read about the candidates for Walworth County Board seats in Districts 9, 10

As spring general election voters head to the polls next week, several contested races for the Walworth County Board are on the Tuesday, April 5 ballot, with incumbent Susan M. Pruessing facing challenger Jeremy T. Segal in District 9, and incumbent Kenneth H. Monroe squaring off against challenger Steven J. Doelder in District 10.

District 9 encompasses Town of Linn Wards 2 and 4, Town of Sharon Ward 1, Town of Walworth Wards 1-3, Village of Fontana Wards 1-3, Village of Sharon Wards 1 and 2, and Village of Walworth Wards 1-3.

District 10 represents City of Lake Geneva Wards 11-14, Town of Bloomfield Wards 1 and 2, Village of Bloomfield Wards 1-5 and Village of Genoa City Wards 1-4.

Candidates in both races submitted answers to questions presented to them by the Lake Geneva Regional News. Below are their responses to those questions in each district contest, starting with the incumbent

Walworth County Board Supervisor District 9

Name: Susan M. Pruessing (I)

Age: N/A

Occupation: Media/Communications Coordinator and Health Aide, Big Foot High School.

Address: N2059 Six Corners Rd., Walworth, WI 53184.

Community involvement: Vice President, Big Foot Fine Arts Foundation. Board Member, Big Foot High School Education Foundation. Member, Historical Society of Walworth and Big Foot Prairie. Big Foot FFA Alumni. Treasurer of Big Foot Booster Club. Member of Faith Lutheran Church. Governance Board, Virtual Academy of Agriculture, Science and Technology. Past Big Foot Booster Club President. Sunday School teacher and President of Faith Lutheran Church. Walworth County Fair Foundation. Boy Scout Leader. Farm Bureau Dairy Breakfast Committee, Farm Technology Days Executive Committee. Big Foot High School Board.

Previous elected experience: 17 years on Big Foot High School Board, serving as President. Presently serving my third term on Walworth County Board, serving on Executive Committee. Chairman of Human Resources and on Zoning Committee.

Why do you want to be a member of the county board? I care enough about what is happening in our county to run. I have always believed in giving back to my community. I have experience you can depend on. I will voice the concerns of and represent each and every citizen. Our county is a special place because of the people who live here. I will fairly address the issues of the county put before me. I have years of experience serving on school boards and the county board, Government service is about serving people. I am committed to doing that.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in the county? Affordable housing and aging population. I would work with all stakeholders in the county to provide housing choices for all. Seeing that the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), State, Local Fiscal Recovery Funds that the county received are designated and spent properly. There are many tough decisions ahead. Needs in our county are great, but money is not unlimited. Spending requests will need to be justified as necessary. The County Board has a long history of being fiscally prudent. I plan to work together with all members on a budget that works for all residents. I would work to assure the next generation has the opportunity to enjoy the quality of life available to our citizens today. We must continue to be fiscally responsible in managing growth responsibly and to keep the county tax levy as low as possible, so a cost burden is not shifted to county taxpayers.

Anything else you want to add? I am open and transparent. I don’t over-react or under-react. I deal with issues professionally, logically and do it with respect and based on facts. I provide experienced leadership. Through my many leadership roles and experiences, I have learned that nothing is more important than making sure people can participate in the process and make a difference in their community. I will work with our cities/towns to put in the work needed to make tough decisions.

I encourage everyone to vote on April 5th. Off-season elections like this one usually have a low voter turnout and your vote is needed. Polls are open 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. I represent Town of Linn—Wards 2 & 4, Town of Sharon—Ward 1, Town of Walworth—Wards 1-3, Village of Fontana—Wards 1-3, Village of Sharon—Wards 1 & 2, Village of Walworth—Wards 1-3.

Name: Jeremy T. Segal

Age: 44

Occupation: Documentary Filmmaker/Producer.

Address: W5027 Cobblestone Rd., Walworth.

Community involvement: Member of Geneva Lakes Church/active in local government and current events/volunteer teacher Lakes Area Homeschool Co-op/Stand for Life.

Previous elected experience: ZERO.

Why do you want to be a member of the county board? We have come to a point in time where regular citizens must participate in the administration and oversight of local governmental affairs. For too long, we have abdicated our God-given right to self-governance in exchange for top-down mismanagement from career politicians at all levels of government. The lower levels of government not only have a right but a duty to resist against unlawful, unconstitutional, immoral laws and mandates coming down from the state and federal government. However, the local governments in our states – including Walworth County – have failed to do so, with devastating consequences for Walworth County. In 2022, Walworth County is poised to make great economic strides and cultivate a future for our children defined by thriving economic opportunity, constitutional freedom, and safety through law and order, but only with a board aware of the threats to each of these and with a willingness to proactively defend the same.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in the county? Many issues require vigilance from our county’s elected officials, from unconstitutional health mandates to citizen-focused zoning and hideous windmills – they all fall under local authority. The county must protect citizens when higher levels of government – and even non-governmental entities – attempt to exert their will over our own local affairs. We must be vigilant and proactive in the defense of the rights and liberties of Walworth County residents. Wisconsin law mandates each county board have at least nine different committees ranging from Health, Roads, and Finance. Yet, there is no committee to address the threat of federal and state tyranny being implemented through various programs, regulations and grants that these committees oversee. I propose a county committee to protect the rights and liberties of citizens, guaranteed by the Declaration of Independence, U.S. Constitution and Bill of Rights, and to resist any laws, mandates, and programs which undermine these rights and liberties.

Anything else you want to add? I chose to plant my family’s roots in Walworth County for its freedom, rural foundation, and exceptional mix of opportunities and experiences for all generations. I feel a strong sense of responsibility, stemming from a strong faith in Christ, to contribute to this community. With a career background that has always intersected with the political, I am keenly aware of both the peril and the opportunity this moment in history offers us as Americans. The county government may be one of the most important ways we can begin to restore American freedom and opportunity.

Walworth County Board Supervisor District 10

Name: Kenneth H. Monroe (I)

Age: 82

Occupation: Auto Service.

Address: W1500 Sunset Dr., Pell Lake, WI 53157.

Community Involvement: Involved in the development and continued work on the completion of the McKay Park in Bloomfield. Worked with volunteers during the Bloomfield Police Department annual Kids Day Out.

Previous elected experience: 10 Years Town of Bloomfield Supervisor, 10 Years Town of Bloomfield Chairperson, 5 Years Village of Bloomfield President, 17 Years Secretary/Treasurer Town Association.

Why do you want to be a member of the county board? I enjoy being a county supervisor, and working with Administrator Luberada and all the county board members, and I also enjoy representing the people of Walworth County. To hold taxes at a minimum and keep Walworth County debt free.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in the county? One of the priorities is working with Lakeland Health Care Center, because of the shortage we have of C.N.A.’s and hiring new C.N.A.’s and to find ways to keep them at Lakeland and not leave to go to other health care centers. Another issue in our communities is the lack of broadband internet access. With more people working from home, broadband internet access has become a very imoortant factor for Walworth County but also through the entire state of Wisconsin. In the upcoming years we will have more access to broadband.

Name: Steven J. Doelder

Age: 72

Occupation: Retired.

Address: W1103 Mangrove Rd., Genoa City, WI 53128. Village of Bloomfield.

Community involvement: Pell Lake Lake Association, Secretary and Lake Fest Coordinator. Pell Lake Properties Association. Bloomfield Village Education Committee. Immanuel Lutheran Church, Christmas and Easter Music Program Participant. Racine Zion Lutheran Church, Treasurer, President and Choir Member.

Previous elected experience: Racine Education Association President. Town of Wilson Party Ward Committeeman.

Why do you want to be a member of the county board? County Board District 10 is made up of three unique municipalities – the Village of Genoa City, the Village of Bloomfield, and the Town of Bloomfield. Each of these entities have unique characteristics and separate needs. It would be my responsibility as District 10 Supervisor to meet these needs. I would make sure that there would be some type of communication between the citizens of the district and the supervisor. There could be a newsletter, town halls or other means of gathering citizen input. My goal is to serve the community and offer people an opportunity to have their voices heard. I have spent my life serving my community and making sure government serves the people. I have been trained to solve problems and get the job done. My background in science, teaching, and computer technology offers an opportunity to use these skills to help the citizens of District 10.

What are two of the biggest issues you are concerned about in the county? The Walworth County Board is charged with overseeing the delivery of services and programs administered by Walworth County. These services include human services, sheriff’s office, public works, vital records, elections, courts, and land management. The total proposed budget (2022) for these services is around $2 million dollars. When I’m elected to the Walworth County Board, I would make sure that the health and safety of Walworth County citizens would be protected. These are the two things I would like to focus on as District 10 Supervisor. I would make sure that the Sheriff’s Department is adequately funded to attract and retain the best deputies. I would encourage the County to obtain grants to aid the County in treating mental illness and drug abuse. Finally, I would make sure that we obtain grants to improve the infrastructure of the County. These funds would protect and improve our county roads and bridges.

Anything else you want to add? Citizens of County Board District 10 have a choice to make on April 5th. There are two candidates running for District 10 Supervisor and there is an opportunity for the district’s citizens to participate in the process of who will represent them for the next two years. I encourage you use your voice and vote on April 5th. I encourage you to vote for Steven J. Doelder. I will make sure the county board works for you. I will make sure the job gets done for everyone.

