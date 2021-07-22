Reno 911 star making appearance at Lake Geneva’s Walmart Friday

LAKE GENEVA — Lake Geneva is known for its occasional celebrity appearances from the rich and famous and Friday you can catch a glimpse of one yourself and maybe even have him ring up your items at Walmart.

On Friday, July 23, from 1 – 3 p.m. Thomas Lennon, famous for his role as Jim Dangle in the Comedy Central series Reno 911, will be at the Lake Geneva Walmart, 201 Edwards Boulevard, working as a cashier for a good cause.

In Reno 911 he was known for his role as the cop with short shorts and sunglasses.

He will be there helping raise money for Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin, with himself and Walmart matching donations that day.