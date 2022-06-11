Retiring Badger High School teacher receives restored tractor from students

A retiring Badger High School agriculture instructor and FFA advisor recently received a pleasant surprise from his students.

Larry Plapp’s students recently restored a 1954 model tractor for him as part of his retirement present.

The students presented the restored tractor to Plapp during Badger High School’s FFA award ceremony, May 26.

The tractor was familiar to Plapp as it is the tractor he and his brother, Richard Plapp, used while growing up on the family farm in Malta, Illinois. Plapp said his father purchased the tractor when he began farming in 1958.

“It was his first tractor,” Plapp said. “My brother and I complained about driving that tractor so much that he actually put power steering on it,” Plapp said. “We both learned how to drive it, and we both had chores around the farm that we did with it.”

Plapp said he was “dumbfounded” and “speechless” when the students presented him with the tractor. He said he took a lap around the Badger High School parking with the tractor after receiving it.

“It was very profound,” he said.

Gwynn Braden, one of Plapp’s students, said she and the other students obtained the idea for the project while Plapp was reading an article about another teaching receiving a restored tractor from his students and jokingly said none of his students would do that for him.

“Initially, we were going to get him a little toy tractor, but I talked to another student, and they said we should do it, then it got rolling from there,” Braden said.

The students contacted Plapp’s brother about obtaining the tractor from the family farm. After several receiving the tractor, the students and their parents spent several months restoring it. Several area businesses assisted with the project.

Candice Franks, Badger High School agriculture instructor, said the students took turns keeping the tractor at their homes. She said she is pleased with the work that the students put into restoring the tractor.

“It needed a little remodeling and refurbishing, which a lot of people in the community came together and helped with,” Franks said. “We worked with local businesses and sponsors to make it all happen.”

Franks said keeping the tractor a secret from Plapp was difficult at times.

“We worked with our school to make sure that we were trying to keep it as quiet as possible, even though we had a lot of different things going on,” Franks said. “There were a couple of hiccups, but he didn’t catch us which was good. I thought we were busted one time.”

Carter Volck, student, said he was excited to be involved with the project and to help restore the tractor for Plapp.

“I can’t stop talking about the tractor,” Volck said. “He just deserves it so much.”

The tractor currently is being stored in a location in the Lake Geneva area. Plapp said he plans to showcase the tractor at the state FFA conference, which will be held in June in Madison.

“I believe it’s going to get there from what my sources tell me,” Plapp said. “So we’re going to get the tractor up there, so 3,000 other students get to see it.”

After the FFA conference, Plapp plans to have the tractor transported back to the family farm in Malta. He said his family members will be able to see the tractor during a family reunion that is scheduled to be held during Fourth of July weekend.

“So the family will be able to see the tractor that they’ve heard about and seen on Facebook,” he said.

Plapp said the tractor is in working condition now that it has been restored.

“It’s in tip-top shape again,” Plapp said. “So it’s been repainted. They fixed the carburetor, which was the big issue with it and it runs like a top now.”

Retiring after 37 years

in educationPlapp is retiring after working in the education field for about 37 years. He has worked at Badger High School for about 30 years and previously worked at Belvidere High School in Belvidere, Illinois for seven years.

He spent his entire career working as an agriculture instructor and FFA advisor.

Plapp said he feels now is an appropriate time for him to retire.

“I thought 30 years here was going to be the point,” Plapp said. “At the beginning of the year, I was 95% sure and it solidified quickly as I fell into the groove thinking this should be it.”

Plapp said he mostly is going to miss interacting with the students and helping them learn about agriculture. He said the school district has always been supportive Badger’s agricultural program.

“If it’s good for the kids, they want to support it,” Plapp said. “That was a refreshing way to look at things. Throughout my time here, that has always been the case.”

Braden said she has enjoyed having Plapp as a teacher and FFA advisor. She said Plapp has helped her pursue a career in agriculture.

“I don’t think I would be where I am without Mr. Plapp as a teacher, especially on the ag side of things,” Braden said. “I started crying giving my retiring address at the awards ceremony.”

Volck said Plapp is able to connect with students and help them learn.

“He’s a teacher you wish every student had,” Volck said. “He can connect to almost every basic student. When he connects to them, their lives are probably changed forever.”

Plapp said he is going miss working with Franks and the other Badger High School instructors. He said he and Franks often learn from each other and share ideas with each other.

“I credit her with giving me longevity in this profession,” Plapp said. “It’s easier to share ideas when we’re in such a small department like this.”

Franks considers Plapp a mentor and said she has enjoyed working with him during her 14 years at Badger High School.

“We’ve grown together in this department, and we’ve done some pretty amazing things together,” Franks said. “He reads my mind, and I read his mind half the time. We’ve learned each other’s quirks and the opposites of each other over the years.”

Plapp said he also is going to miss working as an FFA advisor and attending the FFA conferences.

“You’re outside the classroom, and you see the kids in a different form. The FFA has always been the icing on the cake,” Plapp said. “It kind of keeps everything together, and it allows so many cool opportunities for the kids to do.”

Braden said she has enjoyed attending the FFA conferences with Plapp, comparing the FFA conferences to a family trip.

“The conventions have been a favorite thing,” Braden said. “He makes those very memorable. We joke that we go out to family dinners with our FFA family.”

Changes to Badger’s agriculture programPlapp said some of the changes he has noticed to Badger’s agriculture program is the use of technology and more of a focus on agri-science.

“We’re not teaching an entire class on how to raise pigs. Back in the day, we use to have dairy production class, swine production and livestock,” Plapp said. “We focus more on the elements of the scientific process, the feeding principles. The science of how the animal grows, the illnesses and veterinary care.”

Plapp said more students have become interested in agriculture. He said Badger’s agriculture program currently has an enrollment of about 260 students and the FFA program has about a hundred members.

He said the program will have three instructors during the next school year, as the district plans to hire additional teachers because of increased interest in the program.

“We’re seeing a definite interest specifically in the animal science class, and our botany numbers have come up too,” Plapp said. “As I told people during the awards night, I got two of my favorite things I do on a daily basis and that’s working with plants and working with food.”

Volck said Plapp helped spark his interest in the agriculture field.

“I before I came in FFA and stuff like that, I had a different career that I wanted to get into but he changed my direction more toward agriculture and agri-science, which I truly enjoy now,” Volck said. “Once I get interested in something like that, I keep at it.”

Life after retirementAs part of his retirement, Plapp plans to apply to be a fair judge in the State of Wisconsin.

“I would be a fair judge throughout Wisconsin if a county fair would need a judge for the foods part of their show or for the flower arranging or for anything like that,” Plapp said. “It might be as close as Rock County or it might be up all the way to the edge of the state. I filled out the paperwork, but I haven’t submitted it yet.”

Plapp plans to visit his daughter, Megan, in Rochester, Minnesota more often, as well as visit with past co-workers.

“I won’t have to leave so early on Sunday to get back because I have school the next day,” Plapp said. “I look forward to going at my own pace and catch up with people who I worked with at Belvidere who retired ahead of me.”

Plapp also plans to revisit his Lionel train collection that he enjoyed as a child.

“My brother has showed me eBay, and that has not been a bad thing,” Plapp said. “My wife is noticing packages that show up at the door now. I can scale model some of that stuff and set up a model train set in the basement.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.