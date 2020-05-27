Schools rework graduation events to fit safety recommendations

Spring is typically a time of celebration for Badger, Big Foot and Williams Bay’s outgoing high school seniors, with prom and graduation capping off their four-year journey with a bang.
Like so many other aspects of everyday life, those time-honored traditions have been put in jeopardy by the coronavirus pandemic.
For prom, which typically is held in the beginning of May at each of the schools, the clear course of action was to cancel the events altogether for both seniors and juniors. Dancing and all the other trappings of the event are not conducive to applying the rules of social distancing, designed to avoid spreading coronavirus.
“I don’t think kids want to go to prom and social distance,” Big Foot school district administrator Doug Parker said.
Once it became clear that the festivities needed to be called off, none of the three schools had difficulty getting refunds from the banquet halls or DJs they were working with. Other than the costs associated with some already purchased decorations, none of the schools lost a significant sum of money to the cancellations.
So far, none of the schools have plans to reschedule a prom later this spring or summer. But planners have tossed around either beefing up either a fall homecoming dance or next year’s prom, to make it up to this year’s juniors, who will still be in school.
“We’ll try to be creative with next year’s theme and incorporate this year’s juniors and next year’s juniors into the prom,” Big Foot teacher prom planner Stacie Sheppard said.
While all three schools are uniform in their decision to cancel prom, their paths diverge with regard to graduation plans.
At Big Foot High School, the school will send off its 110 graduating seniors with a virtual ceremony on May 31 at the previously scheduled 1 p.m. start time.
Principal Dan Dowden said the ceremony will be a video that features pre-recorded speeches and segments by all the administrators and students who were set to take part in the original ceremony. Links to the video will be posted on the school’s website and Facebook page at 1 p.m. so that graduates and their families will all be able to watch the event at the same time, no matter where they are.
The school leaders discussed the possibility of including segments that would take place in real time, but when testing out live-streaming technologies, they felt that the programs had too many glitches or delays for a satisfactory experience for viewers.
In lieu of the in-person graduation ceremony, Big Foot is discussing possibilities for some other sort of celebration held on July 26. Decisions on exactly what that event will entail will not be made until later.
“The date is pretty solid, everything else is up for discussion at this point,” Parker said.
There also has been talk of a parade May 31 in Walworth to recognize the Class of 2020.
While the Big Foot graduates will not be able to receive their diplomas on the date of the graduation, the school will schedule times for students to stop by school to pick them up in the ensuing weeks, rather than sending them out through the mail.
Badger High School originally had its graduation ceremony scheduled for June 7, but the school’s administration decided its best plan of action was to delay the ceremony until Aug. 2.
Lake Geneva School Superintendent Jim Gottinger said that the school hopes by that time, restrictions on gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic will have lessened to the point that a typical graduation proceeding could occur.
However, Badger officials did not want to push the date back so far that seniors were already off to college, and decided that Aug. 2 was the latest date they could avoid that predicament.
With the ceremony held on the Badger football field, Gottinger believes the school could pull of a sufficiently spaced-out ceremony when fitting the 330 outgoing seniors on the entirety of the field.
“We will do whatever modifications we have to do to comply with the recommendations at that time to make sure everybody is kept as healthy as possible,” Gottinger said.
With only 43 seniors graduating from Williams Bay High School this year, the smaller graduating class size has given the school more leeway.
As such, the school is planning a drive-in theater-inspired graduation ceremony to be held on June 5 at 7 p.m. Holding a drive-in graduation ceremony is one of the recommendations listed on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website for coronavirus public health safety.
A stage will be set up in the Williams Bay High School parking lot, and the school is collaborating with Iowa-based So Bright Productions to broadcast the speeches and presentations over FM radio for the families to hear in their cars.
Seniors will be able to walk across the stage to receive their diploma, without the traditional line of handshakes with teachers and administrators, before returning to their cars.
It is not the same ceremony that families may be accustomed to, but Williams Bay Principal Bill White believes the plan is close enough to give the students a taste of the festivities.
“We wanted to give some of those key experiences kids get during a graduation,” White said.
While the nitty-gritty details of their plans differ, administrators at Badger, Big Foot and Williams Bay all have the same goal: to give seniors a send-off in the best way possible under the current circumstances.
“They have given up a lot this year,” Dowden said of the senior class. “So, I want this to run as smoothly as possible, so they can walk away from here knowing we gave it everything we had.”
