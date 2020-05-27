Schools rework graduation events to fit safety recommendations

“The date is pretty solid, everything else is up for discussion at this point,” Parker said.

There also has been talk of a parade May 31 in Walworth to recognize the Class of 2020.

While the Big Foot graduates will not be able to receive their diplomas on the date of the graduation, the school will schedule times for students to stop by school to pick them up in the ensuing weeks, rather than sending them out through the mail.

Badger High School originally had its graduation ceremony scheduled for June 7, but the school’s administration decided its best plan of action was to delay the ceremony until Aug. 2.

Lake Geneva School Superintendent Jim Gottinger said that the school hopes by that time, restrictions on gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic will have lessened to the point that a typical graduation proceeding could occur.

However, Badger officials did not want to push the date back so far that seniors were already off to college, and decided that Aug. 2 was the latest date they could avoid that predicament.

With the ceremony held on the Badger football field, Gottinger believes the school could pull of a sufficiently spaced-out ceremony when fitting the 330 outgoing seniors on the entirety of the field.