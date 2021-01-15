 Skip to main content
Sen. Nass tries to end mask mandate extension with joint resolution
Sen. Steve Nass

Sen. Steve Nass

Nass

Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday, Jan. 15, plans to issue a new COVID-19 public health emergency and 60-day extension of the state's mask mandate.

The statewide order requires everyone age 5 and older to wear a face covering when indoors or in any enclosed space open to the public. The most recent order is slated to conclude Tuesday, Jan. 19. The next order would go into March.

In response, Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, who represents the Lake Geneva area, announced a joint resolution to end the mandate.

In a statement, Nass said, “The time has come for the Wisconsin Legislature to stand up for civil liberties and put an end to the excessive actions of Governor Evers to control the people of this state with unending Covid-19 emergency declarations. 

I will be offering a joint resolution that would immediately end the new emergency declaration and any orders issued from it.  Wisconsin law allows the duly elected members of the Legislature, by joint resolution, to end any emergency declaration.”

He went on to say, “The people of Wisconsin have been living with COVID 19 for almost a year now.  They are more than capable of determining for themselves and their family what steps are appropriate in their daily lives without the heavy hand of Evers.”

Tony Evers

Evers

