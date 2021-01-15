Sen. Nass tries to end mask mandate extension with joint resolution

STEPHANIE JONES
Gov. Tony Evers announced Friday, Jan. 15, plans to issue a new COVID-19 public health emergency and 60-day extension of the state's mask mandate.
The statewide order requires everyone age 5 and older to wear a face covering when indoors or in any enclosed space open to the public. The most recent order is slated to conclude Tuesday, Jan. 19. The next order would go into March.
In response, Sen. Steve Nass, R-Whitewater, who represents the Lake Geneva area, announced a joint resolution to end the mandate.
In a statement, Nass said, “The time has come for the Wisconsin Legislature to stand up for civil liberties and put an end to the excessive actions of Governor Evers to control the people of this state with unending Covid-19 emergency declarations.
I will be offering a joint resolution that would immediately end the new emergency declaration and any orders issued from it. Wisconsin law allows the duly elected members of the Legislature, by joint resolution, to end any emergency declaration.”
He went on to say, “The people of Wisconsin have been living with COVID 19 for almost a year now. They are more than capable of determining for themselves and their family what steps are appropriate in their daily lives without the heavy hand of Evers.”
Shoppers return to Main Street during pandemic
Crowds in downtown Lake Geneva have included many people not wearing face masks or taking other safety precautions to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.
File photo, Regional News
Shoppers in Christine's Gift Shop in Lake Geneva
Shoppers Chuck Settles, left, and Carol Palfroman, both of Rochelle, Illinois, opt to go face mask-less while shopping inside Christine's Gift Shop, 858 W. Main St., in downtown Lake Geneva.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Cars line up heading into downtown Lake Geneva
Motorists wait in line May 16 along Main Street as shoppers and visitors pour into downtown Lake Geneva on the first Saturday after a Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling allowed many businesses to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Customers wait in line at Kilwins candy shop
Customers line up outside Kilwins Lake Geneva candy and ice cream shop May 16 as shoppers and tourists return to downtown Lake Geneva during the coronavirus outbreak.
File photo, Regional News
Leather Accents owner Linda Longwell wears face mask
Linda Longwell, a store owner in downtown Lake Geneva, wears a face mask to safeguard against spreading the coronavirus.
File photo, Regional News
Oakfire restaurant crowd poses for a picture
An employee at Oakfire restaurant in downtown Lake Geneva takes a picture of customers in sidewalk seating in May as crowds of tourists arrived in the city without face masks.
File photo, Regional News
Woman relaxes on bench with her bulldog on Broad Street
Taking a breather on a bench May 16 along Broad Street in downtown Lake Geneva, Mary Ingraffia-Ksiazek of Bartlett, Illinois, enjoys a sunny day with her French bulldog, "Stas."
Scott Williams, Regional News
Overland Sheepskin employees prepare for returning shoppers
Overland Sheepskin Company store employees, Diana Bahrke, left, and Tyler Blohm, prepare merchandise for shoppers as the downtown Lake Geneva clothing store reopens during the coronavirus pandemic.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Visitors wear face masks in Library Park in Lake Geneva
Visitors on the Lake Geneva lakefront show that some in the community are choosing to wear face masks, while many others are not.
File photo, Regional News
Candle shop worker gets candles ready for shoppers
Natalie Sliwinski, employee at The Candle Mercantile, 870 W. Main St., prepares some candles for customers after reopening the candle shop in downtown Lake Geneva.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Shoppers seek return to normalcy in downtown Lake Geneva
Sandra Mesa, from left, Debbie Wester and Patricia Haisman enjoy a day of shopping in downtown Lake Geneva. Local businesses have experienced in an increase in foot traffic now that the state’s “Safer at Home” order has been lifted.
File photo, Regional News
Main Street draws crowds without face masks during public health crisis
Shoppers and visitors forgo face masks and other public health guidelines on Main Street in downtown Lake Geneva as stores reopen May 17 during the coronavirus pandemic.
Scott Williams, Regional News
Bookstore employee wears face mask as stores reopen during pandemic
Raina Remeeus, owner of Dust Bunny Books, 152 Center St., joins other business owners in wearing a face mask, although many shops are allowing customers to forgo the public health safeguard.
Dennis Hines, Regional News
Popeye's outdoor patio fills up during first Saturday back
Diners fill up outdoor seating May 16 at Popeye’s restaurant, 811 Wrigley Drive, as the lakefront attraction drew big crowds as soon as the Wisconsin Supreme Court threw out coronavirus safety measures that kept many businesses closed.
File photo, Regional News
