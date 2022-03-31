Shooting the (Lake) Breeze: A look back at the sweet memories of Honey Bear Farm

While my professional roots in Walworth County have just been planted, my local connections date back not only to my childhood but back three generations to the early 1950s.

I was reminded of those roots while “Up North” last weekend in the still-frozen northern Wisconsin tundra as I began packing for a relocation south to warmer climes in the stateline area.

As a sentimental soul, self-confessed packrat and avid “American Pickers” devotee, I love my personal tchotchke. It grounds me and reminds me of my roots.

While packing up some childhood mementos for the move, I ran across two Walworth County connections to my past—a lovingly-worn copy of Ben Williams’ beautifully illustrated 1953 children’s story “The Story of Honey Bear,” and my felt Honey Bear Farms pennant featuring cartoon mascot Honey Bear skipping merrily along in his blue-and-white striped dungarees, two friendly butterfly playmates tagging alongside for company.

Those two retro finds put me in a nostalgic “Wonder Years” Kodachrome reverie, particularly after I looked at the back cover of the book and saw the black-and-white photo of Honey Bear Farms’ fan favorite spirited bad*** donkey, “Firepot.”

I cracked open the book and fell back in time.

“...Now, Honey Bear loved everything except things with stingers and things with thorns. He loves sweet roots and honey, sunshine and pine boughs, all the things in the green wood. He didn’t know whether he would love a donkey or not. ‘You stay here,’ said Honey Bear’s mother when they were safe in the high grass. ‘I will look for Firepot.’”

So much for packing.

The memories of my family’s four-season excursions to Honey Bear Farm, nestled on the scenic shores of spring-fed Powers Lake near Genoa City, took me back in time faster than any time-traveling DeLorean possibly could, 1.21 gigawatts in Mr. Fusion fuel-injection notwithstanding.

I was transported back more than a half-century in the blink of an eye to the late 1960s and early 1970s, my mind bubbling up recollections of sunny, warm weather spring and summer visits followed by Honey Bear Farm memories of “Injun Summer” mums, pumpkins and corn shocks and winter horse-drawn sleigh rides, the towering toboggan slide, and cocoa-and-cookie visits with Santa.

Memories swirled through my head.

The whitewashed farm buildings offered a mind-boggling plethora of restaurants and gift shops.

Dining on a $2 kiddie mountain of syrup-laden flapjacks in the light-filled, airy terrace “Tea Room” overlooking sun-speckled Powers Lake.

A quick hot dog and Coke snack in the Cub Cafe.

The Yum Yum Tree cookie and ice cream factory.

The Lollipop Shop sweet shop with its two dozen plus flavors of hard candy sticks.

The Gift Barn with its selection of “whimsies,” including the plastic koala bear pin with a soft gray velveteen overlay that I wore on my jacket to my first day of kindergarten in September 1970.

The cool, tree-shaded glens and umbrella-shaded patio gardens.

The picturesque crushed limestone paths edged with white picket fences and colorful, fragrant tulips and petunias.

The vibrantly green grassy meadows on the meticulously-landscaped grounds.

Summer pony cart rides on the farm and breezy lake cruises on the flagship Merry Bee.

The elegant Old World grandeur of the twilight lamplighting ceremony, watching the top hatted lamplighter illuminating the circa-1857 gas lamps imported from Copenhagen, Denmark.

Awash in memories, I called my mom, who thanked me for spurring her own happy memories of Honey Bear Farm.

“Oh, Honey Bear Farms was wonderful,” she enthused. “It was different, It wasn’t like what you could get everywhere else. We always stopped to see Firepot the donkey. They called him Firepot because he was a really fiery donkey. We would go for lunch. They had a lot of different little gift stores there with the neatest things. It was wonderful. It was lovely. It was beautiful. I loved it there.”

Christmastime at Honey Bear Farm brought a special beauty to the grounds.

“All the trees had the Italian lights on them and it was beautiful in winter with the snow,” she recalled. “It was so pretty. That was before other people caught on to those tiny little Italian lights. You’d go there and it was just like magic.”

My mom recalled her own first visit to Honey Bear Farm—opened in 1951 by Mrs. Walter A. Krafft on the old circa-1895 lakeside ‘Freundesruhe’ or ‘Friend Rest’ farm of German immigrants Anna and Paul Meurer—as a “very early teenager” with her own parents, my Nana and Grandpa Art. All three of them often visited Honey Bear Farm in the company of family friends Charles and Dorothy Schramek, who resided in Walworth County at Fontana and Elkhorn over the years.

“We’d go with the Schrameks,” she recalled. “We would go there in the afternoon. My dad and Charles would just sit someplace and chat, and my mom and Dorothy and I would go through all the stores. And then we’d usually go out to dinner at Lake Lawn Lodge or the Wagon Wheel (Rockton, Ill.).”

For both my mom and I, Honey Bear Farm still stirs honey-sweet memories of good times outings with family and friends, enjoying life’s simple pleasures on the lilac-scented grounds.

But as the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end.

Business for Honey Bear Farm dropped off after Marriott Corporation’s May 1976 debut of its 304-acre Great America mega amusement park south of the Cheddar Curtain in nearby Gurnee, Ill., with its multiple roller coasters, double-decker carousel, triple Ferris wheel, gondola sky car rides, bumper cars, ginormous vats of soda and fried fair foods galore.

Mom recalled societal changes scribbled the handwriting on the wall for Honey Bear Farm as well.

“Times were changing,” she recalled. “Women were working outside the home and didn’t have the time to go with friends shopping or anything like that.”

My mom included.

By 1981, Honey Bear Farm was put out to pasture and quietly closed after a storied 30-year run, first under Mrs. Krafft and later under the ownership of Chicago department store chain Carson Pirie Scott & Co., which bought Honey Bear Farm from Krafft in April 1967 for 28,500 shares of Carson stock.

“I felt so bad when they closed it,” my mom recalled. “Dad and I went for one last lunch there, but it wasn’t much at that point. It wasn’t doing well for a long period of time. Many of the shops had closed by then. But it was wonderful while it lasted.”

Looking at my Honey Bear Farm mementos, and earlier this week driving past the private “Honey Bear Bay” residential developments along Powers Lake Road, how I wish I could dial up BRowning 9-5222 and make a luncheon reservation at Honey Bear Farm one last time.

For old time’s sake—and the simple joys of Firepot, flowers, flapjacks, family and friends.

