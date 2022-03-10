Shooting the (Lake) Breeze: Meet the Regional News' new West End reporter

“Change begins at the end of your comfort zone.” — Roy T. Bennett

A change of seasons is in the air, and for me it’s not just the impending March 20th vernal equinox transition from winter snow and chill to spring showers and flowers.

The 290-mile trip south from Wisconsin’s Northwoods to Walworth County afforded me with the opportunity to ditch 16-inch lake ice and -27º morning commutes for receding lake ice and downright balmy temps in the 40s. The change in venue also afforded me a new professional change of seasons with my Feb. 28 arrival at the Lake Geneva Regional News, where I now hang my well-worn journalist’s fedora.

My beat will be covering the west end of Geneva Lake, along with other surrounding communities including Genoa City, Bloomfield, the Town of Geneva, the Town of Linn and whatever else comes up.

With my wife and I being empty-nesters, our daughter and son having fledged and flown the parental nest, our move south is an opportunity to live closer to our own parents, mine at Caledonia over in Racine County and hers on the other side of the Cheddar Curtain down under in Rockford. Lake Geneva nicely splits the difference in half, a serendipitous win-win for all.

Major life transitions always bring at least a measure of trepidation in stepping outside the comfort zone, whether it’s being the new-in-town kid in Mrs. Kading’s third grade classroom at Washington Irving Elementary, or being the new-in-town face in the newsroom.

But just like juvenile jitters were quickly dissipated in short order come recess and lunch, so my adult angst was quickly laid to rest in the universal camaraderie of the newspaper business.

As it was, I already walked in the door knowing editor Stephanie Jones from our time working together at The Journal Times at 212 Fourth in Racine. And lively banter with reporters Dennis Hines and Travis Devlin over a welcoming lunch at Lake City Social made me feel at ease and at home in my new environs.

Making new community connections via phone and email from the newsroom and driving out and about on my assigned West End beat, I was warmly greeted as I reported on the culinary delights of Fat Tuesday paczki, the first information session on Genoa City Joint 2 School District’s upcoming referendum, and the success of Big Foot High School’s Future Business Leaders of America chapter at the recent regional competition at Oak Creek.

All of which brought my thoughts to my earliest cub reporter rookie days in journalism and my enduring 33-year love for writing and the news business.

It’s been quite a ride from the low tech days of typewriters, light boxes, border tape, pica poles, X-acto knives, proportion wheels, rubber cement, paste-up boards and 35 millimeter film to the cutting-edge technological wonders of computers, digital content management systems, electronic graphic design programs, digital cameras and online e-editions.

But at the most basic level, the more things change the more they stay the same. And in the newspaper business, I find at least one thing — the most important thing in my estimation — remains unchanged.

People — on both sides of the reporter’s notebook and camera — are still the heart and soul of the newspaper business.

If you have story ideas or just want to say hi, feel free to contact me at ejohnson@lakegenevanews.net or call me at 715-892-2967.