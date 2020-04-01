Shoplifting suspect charged with setting fire to Walmart employee's car

A suspected shoplifter at a Walmart store in Lake Geneva returned to the store and set fire to a car belonging to the employee who reported him to police, prosecutors have charged.

Jeremy A. Saavedra, 32, of Centuria, is charged with arson and intimidation of a witness, both felonies, in the alleged incident March 23 at Walmart, 201 Edwards Boulevard.

Saavedra also is charged with damage or threat to a witness' property, misdemeanor retail theft, disorderly conduct and and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

If convicted on all charges, he could face a combined 19 years and six months in prison.

Court records show he is facing similar charges in his native Polk County.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

According to the Walworth County district attorney, Saavedra walked out of the Walmart in Lake Geneva on March 21 without paying for a shopping cart full of merchandise. An employee called police and helped investigators identify Saavedra as a suspect, using security camera footage.

The employee also told police that before speeding away from the parking lot, Saavedra spotted the employee and "slowed down in his vehicle and pointed towards him."