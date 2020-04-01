Shoplifting suspect charged with setting fire to Walmart employee's car

A suspected shoplifter at a Walmart store in Lake Geneva returned to the store and set fire to a car belonging to the employee who reported him to police, prosecutors have charged.
Jeremy A. Saavedra, 32, of Centuria, is charged with arson and intimidation of a witness, both felonies, in the alleged incident March 23 at Walmart, 201 Edwards Boulevard.
Saavedra also is charged with damage or threat to a witness' property, misdemeanor retail theft, disorderly conduct and and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.
If convicted on all charges, he could face a combined 19 years and six months in prison.
Court records show he is facing similar charges in his native Polk County.
According to the Walworth County district attorney, Saavedra walked out of the Walmart in Lake Geneva on March 21 without paying for a shopping cart full of merchandise. An employee called police and helped investigators identify Saavedra as a suspect, using security camera footage.
The employee also told police that before speeding away from the parking lot, Saavedra spotted the employee and "slowed down in his vehicle and pointed towards him."
Two days later, the employee's 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix was found on fire in the Walmart parking lot. According to the complaint, security camera footage showed Saavedra walking to the employee's car with a red gas can, then running away after the fire starts.
Court records show that Saavedra remains in custody at the Walworth County Jail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled April 7.
Lake Geneva Public Libary
Geneva Theater
Fat Cat's tavern
Oakfire restaurant
Fancy Fair Mall
Torcaso's Shoe Repair
Frank's Original hot dogs
Jasmine Salon & Spa
U.S. Post Office
Bangles and Bags
Starbucks
Episcopal Church of the Holy Communion
Clear Water Outdoor
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
Allison Wonderland
Coldwell Banker Real Estate
Sabai Sabai restaurant
Delaney Street Mercantile
Horticultural Hall
Heart & Sol Cafe
Landmark Center
Cold Stone Creamery
Lake Geneva Harley-Davidson
Wisconsin Precious Metals Refining Service
Lake-Aire Restaurant
Yogeeze Frozen Yogurt
Geneva Gifts
Lake Geneva Opticians
Popeye's on Lake Geneva
Bangles and Bags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.