Shoplifting suspect charged with setting fire to Walmart employee's car
Shoplifting suspect charged with setting fire to Walmart employee's car

Jeremy Saavedra criminal defendant

Saavedra

A suspected shoplifter at a Walmart store in Lake Geneva returned to the store and set fire to a car belonging to the employee who reported him to police, prosecutors have charged.

Jeremy A. Saavedra, 32, of Centuria, is charged with arson and intimidation of a witness, both felonies, in the alleged incident March 23 at Walmart, 201 Edwards Boulevard.

Saavedra also is charged with damage or threat to a witness' property, misdemeanor retail theft, disorderly conduct and and two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping.

If convicted on all charges, he could face a combined 19 years and six months in prison.

Court records show he is facing similar charges in his native Polk County.

According to the Walworth County district attorney, Saavedra walked out of the Walmart in Lake Geneva on March 21 without paying for a shopping cart full of merchandise. An employee called police and helped investigators identify Saavedra as a suspect, using security camera footage.

The employee also told police that before speeding away from the parking lot, Saavedra spotted the employee and "slowed down in his vehicle and pointed towards him."

Two days later, the employee's 2002 Pontiac Grand Prix was found on fire in the Walmart parking lot. According to the complaint, security camera footage showed Saavedra walking to the employee's car with a red gas can, then running away after the fire starts.

Court records show that Saavedra remains in custody at the Walworth County Jail, with a preliminary hearing scheduled April 7.

