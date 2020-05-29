Son charged with attacking his father in town of Delavan stabbing

TOWN OF DELAVAN — A man spending the Memorial Day weekend in his family's home on Delavan Lake has been charged with stabbing his father in the chest during a late-night altercation.
Jeffrey T. Larak, 27, of Libertyville, Illinois, is charged with aggravated battery and recklessly endangering safety in an alleged incident May 26 in a lakefront home on Lakeview Drive.
If convicted of both felony charges, Larak could face up to 27 years and six months in prison.
Police had recommended a charge of attempted murder, but the Walworth County district attorney did not file that charge.
The suspect's father, Todd Larak, 54, was hospitalized with what police described as a stab wound in the chest. According to the criminal complaint, the elder Larak told police that he thought his son was going to kill him.
Police reported that the victim was bleeding badly and was having trouble breathing when they arrived on the scene, and that the son was holding knives in both hands.
Todd Larak was taken to Mercy Healthcare in Janesville, but hospital officials could not be reached for comment on his condition. Police earlier said his injuries did not appear life-threatening.
Walworth County property records show that Todd Larak lives in Libertyville, Illinois, at the same address as his son. Todd Larak also owns the $735,000 home on Lakeview Drive where police were called for the alleged stabbing.
According to police, officers were called at 12:41 a.m. May 26 and that they found the alleged victim bleeding and running from another man who was "armed with a knife in each hand."
When police ordered the suspect to drop the weapons, he initially refused and continued moving toward the alleged victim, police reported. The suspect was then shocked with a Taser and taken into custody.
According to a criminal complaint issued May 29, Jeffrey Larak and his father had eaten dinner together on Memorial Day, and the younger Larak later went out. When he returned, Jeffrey Larak became angry and smashed through a patio door after thinking that his father had locked him out of the house, prosecutors allege.
When the father awoke and went to investigate the noise, Jeffrey Larak allegedly attacked him, punching him at first but then grabbing knives from a butcher block and stabbing him, the complaint states.
Walworth County court records show that Jeffrey Larak is scheduled June 23 for a preliminary hearing on the charges against him.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.