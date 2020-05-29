Son charged with attacking his father in town of Delavan stabbing

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

TOWN OF DELAVAN — A man spending the Memorial Day weekend in his family's home on Delavan Lake has been charged with stabbing his father in the chest during a late-night altercation.

Jeffrey T. Larak, 27, of Libertyville, Illinois, is charged with aggravated battery and recklessly endangering safety in an alleged incident May 26 in a lakefront home on Lakeview Drive.

If convicted of both felony charges, Larak could face up to 27 years and six months in prison.

Police had recommended a charge of attempted murder, but the Walworth County district attorney did not file that charge.

The suspect's father, Todd Larak, 54, was hospitalized with what police described as a stab wound in the chest. According to the criminal complaint, the elder Larak told police that he thought his son was going to kill him.

Police reported that the victim was bleeding badly and was having trouble breathing when they arrived on the scene, and that the son was holding knives in both hands.

Todd Larak was taken to Mercy Healthcare in Janesville, but hospital officials could not be reached for comment on his condition. Police earlier said his injuries did not appear life-threatening.