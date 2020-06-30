Speedo's restaurant in Lake Geneva closed by coronavirus

Another downtown Lake Geneva restaurant has joined the list of dining establishments to close their doors because of new cases of coronavirus.

Speedo's Harborside Pub & Grill, located at 100 Broad St., has shut down temporarily because two employees tested positive for the virus, also known as COVID-19.

Owner Spyro Condos said he hopes to have the lakefront establishment back open for business by Saturday.

Condos said he closed the restaurant June 27 after learning that two employees had been infected.

"I took precautions. I closed right away," Condos said. "I feel I did the right thing to keep everybody safe."

The shutdown follows similar temporary closings of other area restaurants with employees or others who caught the coronavirus, including Popeye's restaurant next door to Speedo's.

Popeye's re-opened for business on June 29, according to the restaurant's website.

Condos, a former Lake Geneva mayor, said since the closing of his restaurant, the property has undergone "a deep cleaning" by a local sanitation company. He also said all employees must get tested for COVID-19 and must test negative before they can return to work.