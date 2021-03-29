Sprecher's Restaurant closing in Lake Geneva, Dells; to re-open as new establishment

Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub, a popular Lake Geneva lakefront restaurant connected to the Cove of Lake Geneva hotel is set to close in late April with a new dining establishment re-opening in its place.
Sue Getgen and Stephen Schroeder, co-owners of Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub, 111 Center St., announced on the restaurant's Facebook page that they plan to temporarily close the restaurant for about two weeks in late April for remodeling, then reopen the business as Lake City Social.
The owners also plan to temporarily close the Sprecher's restaurant in the Wisconsin Dells in late May then re-open that establishment as Lake City Social, as well.
Getgen and Schroeder took over ownership of the Sprecher's restaurants last summer and feel now is an appropriate time to rebrand the businesses.
"We knew we wanted to create our own fun and new concept," the owners stated on the Facebook page. "We also felt that trying to build and develop a new brand in the middle of a pandemic, now knowing what was ahead of us, was not an option. With your support as well as the support of our amazing team, partnered with delicious Sprecher Brewing products, we made it through that very difficult time."
Sprecher's Restaurant & Pub features steaks, ribs, seafood, sandwiches, and burgers as well as Sprecher's craft beers, sodas and specialty drinks.
Before it became a Sprecher's, it was Houlihan’s.
The Sprecher's owners, on the restaurant's Facebook page, indicated that Lake City Social will offer similar items. The owners were not immediately available for comment and it was unclear if that new menu will include the Sprecher's line of beers and sodas.
"We hope to bring you a fun and relaxed atmosphere where you can gather, dine, drink, escape regardless of whether you are visiting from out of town or live just down the block," the Facebook page states. "Prepare for a refreshed, relaxing atmosphere along with delicious, unique, craveable menu items and refreshing, innovative and fun cocktails, craft beers and wines when you visit us in the very near future."
The Facebook page states that the restaurant plans to maintain its current staff, as well as hire additional employees.
"While most of the faces will be familiar and happy-- everything else will be fun and new," the Facebook page states. "We are currently hiring and training staff to start at Sprecher's and then be part of the opening of Lake City Social with our current team members."
Customers are encouraged to use paper gift certificates and coupons before the remodeling, as those items will not be honored once the restaurant is re-opened at Lake City Social.
However, plastic gift cards will still be honored.
The restaurant's temporarily closing also was announced on the Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva's Facebook page.
Tammie Carstensen, general manager for Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, said she is looking forward to seeing what Getgen and Schroeder have planned for the business.
"I am very excited for them," Carstensen said.