Sprinkler system to be added to Riviera interior renovations

“I’m not sure if this decision should be based on money,” Howell said. “I think it’s based more on safety in my opinion.”

Mayor Charlene Klein said if the city wanted to install a sprinkler system in the Riviera building now would be the appropriate time to do it.

“It’s the best possible option for the protection of this very iconic building in Lake Geneva,” Klein said. “It would just add that layer of protection.”

Proposed first-floor interior renovations to the Riviera include maintaining 1,168 square feet of existing commercial space along the west side of the building, as well as 540 square feet of concession and 512 square feet of new commercial space on the east side.

The plan also includes 196 square feet of commercial space near the south entrance of the Riviera.

The project also includes larger restrooms near the north entrance of the building, and a family restroom near the south entrance, as well as replacing the building’s plumbing, electrical and heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems and to install a new elevator.

Some of the building’s current first-floor tenants may be removed because of the renovation project.