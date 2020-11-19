Sprinkler system to be added to Riviera interior renovations

Renovations to a historic building in downtown Lake Geneva will allow the building to be a little safer in case of a fire emergency.
Members of the the city council unanimously approved a renovation option for the building, Nov. 9, which includes installing an interior sprinkler system.
The cost to renovate the Riviera with a sprinkler system will be about $4 million, and the cost to renovate the building without a installing would have been about $3.5 million.
The additional cost includes about $140,000 for the sprinkler system and about $230,000 for plumbing work and to install a new water main for the system.
The city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee, Nov. 4, unanimously approved to forward the project, with the sprinkler system option, to the full city council without recommendation for a final vote.
Public Works Director Tom Earle said, during the finance committee meeting, that he talked with the fire department about the issue, and they told him they had no opinion about whether a sprinkler system should be installed.
“Their comment was if the council ever thought about putting in a fire suppression unit now would be the time,” Earle said.
Alderman Ken Howell said he would be in favor of installing a sprinkler system in the building as part of the interior renovations.
“I’m not sure if this decision should be based on money,” Howell said. “I think it’s based more on safety in my opinion.”
Mayor Charlene Klein said if the city wanted to install a sprinkler system in the Riviera building now would be the appropriate time to do it.
“It’s the best possible option for the protection of this very iconic building in Lake Geneva,” Klein said. “It would just add that layer of protection.”
Proposed first-floor interior renovations to the Riviera include maintaining 1,168 square feet of existing commercial space along the west side of the building, as well as 540 square feet of concession and 512 square feet of new commercial space on the east side.
The plan also includes 196 square feet of commercial space near the south entrance of the Riviera.
The project also includes larger restrooms near the north entrance of the building, and a family restroom near the south entrance, as well as replacing the building’s plumbing, electrical and heating, air conditioning and ventilation systems and to install a new elevator.
Some of the building’s current first-floor tenants may be removed because of the renovation project.
City Administrator Dave Nord said three of the current vendor spaces will be eliminated, but a new vendor space will be added as part of the renovations.
Nord said the future of tenant spaces will be discussed during an upcoming finance licensing & regulation committee meeting.
Second-floor renovations include replacing the ballroom floor, restoring the reception and bar area, installing a new ceiling and refurbishing the restrooms.
Jay Craig, senior project executive for MSI General Corp., the construction managers for the project, said the renovation project could begin Nov. 16 and be completed in mid-May.
During the city council meeting, several aldermen asked about fundraising options to help pay for the project.
Mayor Charlene Klein said members of the Riviera Restoration Ad Hoc Committee initially considered conducting fundraisers but felt there would not be enough time to raise the funds before the project was set to be started.
The city council in August approved increasing wedding rental rates for non-residents to help pay for the project. The city has also been discussing increasing the city’s hotel room tax from 5 percent to 8 percent, but no final decision has been made.
Klein said because of the coronavirus the city was unable to host fundraiser events that probably would have been held during the summer.
Alderman John Halverson suggested obtaining donations from residents who live along the city’s lakefront area to help pay for the project.
“Along the lake, there are plenty of people with a lot of money,” Halverson said. “It would be nice if we could solicit funds from them in a direct way.”
Alderman Tim Dunn said, besides hosting fundraisers, the city could borrow money while interest rates are low.
“We absolutely have to strike now while the iron is hot,” Dunn said. “So we need to move on this.”
Alderwoman Cindy Flower proposed holding off voting on the project until Nov. 23, to hear a presentation from a fundraising consultant to obtain ideas about potential fundraising options.
Other aldermen said they wanted to approve the project Nov. 9, so MSI General could get started on the work.
Alderman Ken Howell said the city could still discuss fundraising options even after the project has been approved.
“By all means, let’s get the presentations on fundraising, but we don’t have to stop this particular decision to do it,” Howell said.
