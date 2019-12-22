Teen suicide prevention group delivers hope at Big Foot

WALWORTH — When it comes to preventing teen suicide, Big Foot High School is enlisting new experts: teens.
Big Foot has impaneled a select group of students to serve in a peer-to-peer program, known as Hope Squad, aimed at identifying and helping at-risk students.
The program, which also is being implemented at schools in Delavan and Elkhorn, is funded with a donation from a family that lost a child to suicide earlier this year.
Jeff Fuller, whose son, Cole, died in April at age 17, said he wanted to help start a program that would reach teenagers in a new way — without direct adult involvement.
After his son died, Fuller said, he heard from other teens who seemed to know more than he did about his son’s state of mind.
“Kids talk to kids,” Fuller said. “Every school needs something like this.”
In the Hope Squad concept, a group of students in a school are trained to recognize suicide danger signs in their peers, and to intervene with encouragement and help.
The program was introduced this school year at Big Foot, as well as Delavan-Darien High School and Elkhorn Area High School.
Big Foot junior Ava Beyers said being part of the squad has made her more conscious of how other students are behaving at school, and more assertive in reaching out to engage with anyone who seems to be having a tough day.
Teenagers are more willing to share their feelings with another young person than with an adult, Beyers said.
“It can be more of a casual, comfortable conversation,” she said.
A.J. Paul, a counselor at Big Foot, said the program already is working: One squad member recently identified a fellow student who was at-risk, and the squad member persuaded the student to meet with a school counselor for help.
Paul said he is confident that the 30 students who volunteered for Hope Squad are making a difference on campus with suicide prevention.
“It’s 30 more sets of eyes and ears,” he said. “I know that we are better off.”
The concept originated in Utah and has since grown to include schools in 13 states across the country.
The home organization provides training, materials, curriculum and other support. The startup costs are about $8,000 at each school.
Fuller and his family donated $24,000 from donations they collected for teen suicide prevention after their son, Cole Fuller, took his own life following a long battle with mental illness.
Jeff Fuller said the family considered other programs, but decided to support Hope Squad because they believe peer-to-peer counseling works best. Fuller said he hopes other schools will consider the program.
“I think it’ll help a lot of kids — I really do,” he said.
At Big Foot, the program was launched by first asking students to nominate classmates who they found especially kind, caring and helpful. From those nominations, the school recruited students to join Hope Squad.
Organizers also reached out to Big Foot parents to seek their support for the new concept.
Jane Palmer, whose daughter, Hannah, joined the Hope Squad, said she is delighted to have her daughter involved in something so important and worthwhile.
Hannah, 18, is a senior who also plays tennis, soccer and serves on student council.
Jane Palmer said her daughter has always been a compassionate person who reaches out to strangers and who offers comfort and support to those around her. Hannah would be good at talking with teens who felt despaired or lonely, her mother said.
“It’s a perfect fit for her,” Palmer said. “I think it’s a great idea.”
Although some students declined to join Hope Squad, the school ended up with a group that includes nine seniors, eight juniors, seven sophomores and six freshmen.
Senior Madelynn Cascone said she hopes to study psychology after high school, so she was happy to be nominated for the Hope Squad, which she called a smart move to combat teen suicide.
“It’s a really good thing for our community,” she said.
In keeping with the Hope Squad program, the new recruits underwent training on how to recognize signs of teen suicide risk, and how to respond with three approaches: “question, persuade and refer.” Depending on the urgency of a classmate’s situation, squad members either gently ask questions, or persuade the classmate to get some help, or refer them to a professional who can intervene.
Paul said the program works well, because teens typically accept the assistance of a peer much more easily than they will of an adult.
He also said the squad members at Big Foot are bright and caring students who are eager to help others. Referring to the nomination process, he said, “Their peers got it right 100 percent.”
With the training now complete, the squad members will meet twice a month and are considering holding events on campus or visiting classrooms. They also have talked about wearing matching T-shirts to identify themselves as Hope Squad members.
Rather than staying quiet and invisible, the squad wants to keep a high profile so that students know where to turn if they are having problems or if they know someone who is in trouble.
“We want these kids and their faces to be known,” Paul said. “So people know that they can talk to them.”