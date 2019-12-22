Teen suicide prevention group delivers hope at Big Foot

“It’s a really good thing for our community,” she said.

In keeping with the Hope Squad program, the new recruits underwent training on how to recognize signs of teen suicide risk, and how to respond with three approaches: “question, persuade and refer.” Depending on the urgency of a classmate’s situation, squad members either gently ask questions, or persuade the classmate to get some help, or refer them to a professional who can intervene.

Paul said the program works well, because teens typically accept the assistance of a peer much more easily than they will of an adult.

He also said the squad members at Big Foot are bright and caring students who are eager to help others. Referring to the nomination process, he said, “Their peers got it right 100 percent.”

With the training now complete, the squad members will meet twice a month and are considering holding events on campus or visiting classrooms. They also have talked about wearing matching T-shirts to identify themselves as Hope Squad members.

Rather than staying quiet and invisible, the squad wants to keep a high profile so that students know where to turn if they are having problems or if they know someone who is in trouble.