Three former Badger High School athletes to be inducted into Wall of Fame

During the 2007 season, Russart placed first in the state 100-yard breaststroke; second in the state 200-yard medley relay; sixth in the state 200-yard individual medley.

She was named the team's MVP during the 2007 season, and the swim team placed ninth in the state competition that year.

Russart took fifth place in the state 100-yard breaststroke and 12th place in the state 200-yard individual medley in 2006.

She was ranked the number two overall recruit in the State of Wisconsin and the 71st overall recruit in the nation by Collegeswimming.com.

Besides her high school accomplishments, Russart finished first in the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke at the National YMCA meet; broke the USA Swimming state record for 15-16-year-olds in the 100-meter breaststroke and the YMCA state record in the short course yards 100 breaststroke.

Russart was a qualifier for the 2008 Olympic Trials competition in the 100 long course meters breaststroke.

After graduating high school, Russart attended Northwestern University from 2010 to 2011 and University of Wisconsin-Madison from 2011 to 2015, where she graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.