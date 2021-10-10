Three former Badger High School athletes to be inducted into Wall of Fame

Three former Badger High School athletes will be honored for their past athletic accomplishments during homecoming week.
School officials plan to induct Wilbert T. Kennedy, Brand Tice and Emily Russart into the Badger High School Athletic Wall.
The three Badger alumni will be honored during a dinner 5:30 p.m., Oct. 15 near the east entrance of the high school, then they will officially be inducted during halftime of the varsity football game.
William T. Kennedy
Kennedy, Class of 1984, participated in football, wresting and baseball while attending Badger High School.
He earned two varsity letters in football, two varsity letters in wrestling and three varsity letters in baseball.
Kennedy was an all-conference honorable mention in football in 1982 and second team all-conference in football in 1983, as well as a co-captain of the football team in 1983.
In wrestling, he was a Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association state qualifier in 1984 and had most wins during the 1982-1983 season.
Kennedy was named to the all-conference team in baseball during the 1983-1984 school year and was the captain of the baseball team in 1984.
After graduating high school, Kennedy attended the University of Wisconsin-Stout where he played football for four years.
Kennedy continued to be involved in athletics, as he played semi-professional football for the Racine Raiders from 1989 to 2000, where he was a 10-time All National Team selection; MVP in 1998 and 2000; and defensive co-captain in 1994, 1997 and 1998.
He has been the coach for the Racine Raiders since 2014.
Kennedy was nominated to the Wall of Fame by Wayne Vorpagel.
Braden Tice
Tice, Class of 2009, played football and basketball for Badger High School all four years of his high school career.
In football, Tice was a three-year varsity starter and was named to the all-conference team three time; all-county team two times; all-region team team two times; and first team all-state two times.
Tice was a four-year varsity starter in basketball, and was named to the all-conference team three times, all-county team two times and all-region team once.
After graduating from high school, Tice attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse where he played basketball for four years.
Tice was nominated by Badger High School Head Football Coach Matt Hensler.
Emily Russart
Russart, class of 2010, was a member of the Badger High School's varsity swimming team during her four years of high school.
She had several impressive state finishes during her time at Badger.
Russart was a captain of the varsity team in 2009.
During that year, she placed first in state in the 100-yard breaststroke; second in state in the 200-yard freestyle relay; third in state in the 200-yard medley relay; and sixth in state in the 200-yard individual medley.
Russart set the state record for the 100-yard breaststroke in 2009, breaking the record she set in 2007.
She was named the team's MVP that year, and the swim team placed sixth overall in the state competition in 2009.
Russart also was the team captain of the varsity swim team in 2008.
During the 2008 season, Russart placed first in the state 200-yard medley relay; first in the state 100-yard breaststroke; fourth in the state 200-yard freestyle relay; seventh in the state 200-yard individual medley.
Russart was named the 2008 Southern Lakes Conference Athlete of the Year; Wisconsin Interscholastic Coaches Association All-State in the 100-yard breaststroke, 200-yard individual medley; 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard fee relay.
She was named the team's MVP, and the team finished in sixth place in the state competition in 2008.
During the 2007 season, Russart placed first in the state 100-yard breaststroke; second in the state 200-yard medley relay; sixth in the state 200-yard individual medley.
She was named the team's MVP during the 2007 season, and the swim team placed ninth in the state competition that year.
Russart took fifth place in the state 100-yard breaststroke and 12th place in the state 200-yard individual medley in 2006.
She was ranked the number two overall recruit in the State of Wisconsin and the 71st overall recruit in the nation by Collegeswimming.com.
Besides her high school accomplishments, Russart finished first in the 100 breaststroke and 200 breaststroke at the National YMCA meet; broke the USA Swimming state record for 15-16-year-olds in the 100-meter breaststroke and the YMCA state record in the short course yards 100 breaststroke.
Russart was a qualifier for the 2008 Olympic Trials competition in the 100 long course meters breaststroke.
After graduating high school, Russart attended Northwestern University from 2010 to 2011 and University of Wisconsin-Madison from 2011 to 2015, where she graduated with a bachelor of science degree in nursing.
Russart was nominated for the Wall of Fame by Janis Hartley.