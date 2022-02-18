Three Genoa City school referendum info sessions scheduled for March

Three informational sessions about the April 5 Genoa City Joint 2 School District referendum have been scheduled for March.

The referendum that is set to go to voters living in the district on April 5 asks voters to authorize the School District to exceed the revenue limit by $800,000 per year beginning in 2022-2023 and ending in 2024-2025.

The funding will go to sustain educational programming and school district operations. The operational referendum would make it possible to maintain the district’s small class sizes, continue to provide a variety of art classes and offer a wide array of electives for older students. The additional funding will also make it possible to increase both intervention and special education support for students, according to the district.

The district does not anticipate a tax impact because of refinancing done last year.

A listening session is scheduled for March 4 at 11:30 a.m. at Brookwood Middle School, where the community can join school administrators and board members for lunch. The students are off school that day. People are asked to RSVP for that meeting.

There will also be community Q&A sessions on March 15 and 22, both at 7 p.m. also at Brookwood Middle School.

For additional information about the referendum, questions can be directed to Superintendent Kellie Bohn at kellie.bohn@gcj2.k12.wi.us or at 262-279-1053.