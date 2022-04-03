Torcaso's Shoe Repair has closed in Lake Geneva, remaining open in Kenosha

The Torcaso name goes back nearly 100 years in the shoe repair business in southeastern Wisconsin. Ray and his sister Paula (Torcaso) Spizzirri, co-owners, have been in the family business much of their adult lives.

The Kenosha location has been open for nearly 100 years and the Lake Geneva location opened in 1980 and permanently closed on Monday, March 28.

Ray has been in the shoe repair business for 52 years and Paula has been doing it for 42 years.

“My grandfather, my dad, me, my brother, my grandma, two aunts and one cousin have all worked here,” Ray said.

Ray always intended to carry on the family tradition and never imagined doing anything else.

“Before I started doing this, I was watching,” he said. “When you grow up in a family business with all your relatives working there, it’s fun. I would have never gotten into this had I not grown up in this business. But I fell in love with it because, for me, it was the whole package. It was my lineage. That’s what makes it enjoyable. I enjoy getting up every day and going to work because not many people get to do what they enjoy.”

So, when Ray and Paula, Kenosha residents, decided to close down their store in Lake Geneva for family, health and distance reasons, it was sad, especially for former Playboy bunny at the Grand Geneva, Sandra Farwell.

Farwell, who is quick to point out that she was a “glorified waitress,” began going to them to get her heels repaired early on when she began as a Playboy bunny.

“I just think so highly of both Ray and Paula,” Farwell said. “They’re family to me and I’m going to miss them so, so much. They’re both so sweet and I think the whole town will probably miss them, but no one more than me.”

Torcaso's Shoe Repair will remain open in Kenosha.

“One of the gifts I gave him when I went to say goodbye was a high heel I had found at Hobby Lobby because he was always needing to fix my heels. I don’t think I ever brought him anything other than high heels.”

Ray never bows out of a challenge when it comes to repairing shoes and still doesn’t at the age of 63-years-old, but his favorite shoes are Allen Edmonds, which are made in Port Washington.

“Allen Edmonds shoes are easy to recraft for the most part,” he said. “Recrafting shoes is my bread and butter.”

But for Ray, while repairing shoes and pleasing customers is his career, it was the memories and friendships he’s made along the way that matter most.

“Over the years, we have been blessed to have wonderful customers,” he said. “We have made a lot of friends, and out of those friends, we have met quite a handful of people that feel like our extended family.”

A couple specific memories stand out for Paula.

"There was a guy who came in one time with his leg in his hand because his strap broke," she said. "One customer even brought in a big stuffed bear head that we had in our shop for over a month. People would sometimes bring in a some interesting stuff."

Ray and Paula would hold a Christmas party every year and any customer who walked in could be part of the fun.

“Paula would bring all their homemade food,” Farwell said. “You couldn’t get out of there without having some candy. Paula and I would exchange cookies every year too, which just shows you how loving and caring they are.”

Ray will miss Lake Geneva and the community, but he’s appreciative for the 42 years that he had a business in the city, the people he met along the way, and being able to master his family’s craft.

“You never rest on what you know today,” he said. “You always strive to improve and learn more because every year things change. I like the challenge. I was one of those guys who thrives at this craft and I’m going to do it for as long as I can.”

After the Lake Geneva shop officially closed its doors, a sign was posted on the door letting customers know about the Kenosha location and thanking the customers.

"Thanks for 42 wonderful years ... God bless."

