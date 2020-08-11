Tornado touched down Monday in Lake Geneva, weather service says

Chucho Esquivel of Power Tree Removal & Landscaping Inc. carries part of a damaged tree that was knocked down during a storm Monday at 1219 N. Main St., just west of downtown Lake Geneva.
Juan Esquivel of Power Tree Removal & Landscaping Inc. collects downed branches from a tree that was destroyed during Monday's storm outside the house at 1219 N. Main St. in Lake Geneva.
The National Weather Service has reported that a small tornado touched down Monday in Lake Geneva during an afternoon storm.
Officials said a tornado sized EF-0 touched down about 3:30 p.m., causing winds of up to 85 mph.
An EF-0 funnel cloud, with winds of 65 to 85 mph, is the smallest on the scale used to measure a tornado's size and intensity.
No serious injuries or property damage were reported in Lake Geneva, but the storm damaged trees and knocked out electrical power in an area that included parts of downtown Lake Geneva.
The National Weather Service has not posted a map of the tornado's route, although images on the agency's website show damage near Lake Geneva Boulevard and South Street.
Officials reported other storm damage Monday in the Elkhorn and Genoa City areas.
