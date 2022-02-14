Town of Walworth passes short-term rental ordinance, limiting number of days short-term rentals can operate

After having some problems with short-term rentals in the Town of Walworth, the town has created a new short-term rental ordinance.

The purpose of the ordinance is to protect the public safety and welfare of neighborhoods within the town, the new ordinance states.

The ordinance states that anyone operating a short-term rental more than 10 nights each year must obtain a rental license.

It also states that the property cannot serve as a short-term rental all year. The property owner can only operate it as a short-term rental for a 180-consecutive day period, meaning essentially that half the year the property could not serve as a short-term rental.

As part of the 2017-2019 state budget, Wisconsin enacted a new law that stopped communities from banning short-term rentals. But communities are able to make their own rules pertaining to those rentals, limiting how many days those properties can be rented, and charge fees.

While the Town of Walworth does not have many short-term rental properties, there have been some issues that have come up, said Marie Baker, the town’s clerk-treasurer. That is why the town board decided to pass the new ordinance.