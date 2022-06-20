Tractor Trek parade returns to Lake Geneva after 10-year hiatus

A parade of tractors will roll through Downtown Lake Geneva this summer.

Representatives from the McHenry County Farm Bureau and McHenry County Antique Equipment Association are conducting the 20th annual Tractor Trek Saturday, July 16, from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.

A fundraiser for the farm bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program, the event features a variety of antique tractors.

On June 13, members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a permit for Tractor Trek. Approval was recommended June 7 by the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee.

The number of tractors that will be featured during the event is unknown at this time.

“Driver attendance varies from year to year with a low around 50 and the high being 107,” said Dan Volkers, manager for the McHenry County Farm Bureau.

Participants will travel from northern McHenry County to Badger High School, where they will be escorted to and from Flat Iron Park by the Lake Geneva Police Department.

“It’s an all-day event for the tractor drivers,” Volkers said.

The Tractor Trek event returns to the City of Lake Geneva after a 10-year hiatus. The event previously was held in Lake Geneva in 2012 and in 2010.

Volkers said the farm bureau wanted to conduct the event in Lake Geneva this year for its 20th anniversary. He said besides the Tractor Trek, the participants also plan to take a boat cruise on Geneva Lake and visit some of the Downtown businesses.

“It’s our 20th anniversary of the event, and we wanted to do something special,” Volkers said. “We plan to go on a boat cruise and have a meal at Popeye’s, like we did in Lake Geneva for the 10-year event and the eighth year.”

At the June 7 committee meeting, Alderman Ken Howell asked Volkers if the farm bureau would be responsible for any damage that would incur at Flat Iron Park as a result of the event.

“We don’t know what kind of shape Flat Iron Park will be left in after the event,” Howell said. “You did it here a long time ago, and we would love to have you again.”

Volkers said the farm bureau would be liable for any damage, but he feels that will not be an issue because of the design of the tractors.

“Basically, these are smaller tractors and they’re not real heavy and their wheel spacings are designed not to cause damage,” Volkers said. “Historically, we haven’t had a problem.”

During previous years, the Tractor Trek has been held in Sharon, Twin Lakes and in the Illinois communities of Belvidere, Hampshire, Hebron and Poplar Grove.

Volkers said many people attend the event each year.

“Most people who see the Tractor Trek just stop and take some time to enjoy the sights and sounds of the event,” Volkers said. “Some will sit out on their lawn chairs and wait for it to go by.”

Volkers said many of the participants enjoy sharing stories about their tractor.

“Some of the restoration stories are pretty cool,” Volkers said. “Sometimes it’s their dad’s tractor, grandpa’s tractor or the tractor they first learned to drive on.”

