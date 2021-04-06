Traver School referendum passes, Genoa City referendum fails and more

That referendum question was approved, receiving 2,113 yes votes and 1,463 no votes, with all district precincts reporting.

Officials from the Lake Geneva Joint No.1 School District also placed a recurring $750,000 referendum question on the ballot during the election.

The referendum was approved, receiving 1,584 yes votes and 974 no votes, with all precincts reporting.

The referendum will allow the school district to exceed its revenue limit by $750,000 a year during the 2021-2022 school year and the following school years to help fund programs, technology and equipment upgrades at Lake Geneva Middle School, Eastview Elementary School, Central-Denison Elementary School and Star Center Elementary School.

East Troy Community School District

Residents in the East Troy Community School District were asked to vote on two referendum questions during the spring election and both failed.

The first referendum question was to allow the school district to exceed its revenue limit during the next five school years to help pay for operational expenses and to maintain existing programs and staffs.

That question failed with 2,065 no votes to 1,763 yes votes.