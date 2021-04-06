Traver School referendum passes, Genoa City referendum fails and more

Five area school districts placed referendum questions on the ballot to raise funding for school renovation and expansion projects and to exceed revenue limits to help pay for educational programs.
The Lake Geneva referendums and referendums for Traver School passed. But the referendums for Genoa City Joint 2 and East Troy Community Schools failed.
Traver School-Linn Joint No. 4 School District
Residents in the Traver School-Linn Joint No. 4 School District voted on a $250,000 referendum question during the upcoming election.
That question passed with 114 yes votes to 90 no votes.
The referendum would allow the district to exceed its revenue limit by $250,000 a year during the 2021-2022 school year and the following school years.
The additional funding would be used to help pay for student programs and activities, building utilities and maintenance projects at Traver Elementary School in the Town of Linn.
The district’s mill rate is expected to increase by about 35 cents during the 2021-2022 school year. The owner of a property valued at $200,000 would pay $5.84 a month during the 2021-2022 school year, and the owner of a property valued at $400,000 would pay $11.68 a month.
The mill rate however is expected to decrease during the 2022-2023 school year.
The referendum question stated:
“Be it resolved by the school board of the Linn-Bloomfield Joint School District No. 4, Walworth County, Wisconsin, that the school district budget for the 2021-2022 school year, and for each successive year thereafter, shall include, on a recurring basis, an amount of $250,000 in excess of the revenue limits imposed by Section 121.91 of the Wisconsin statutes in order to provide for the operational needs of the school district.”
Genoa City Joint No. 2 School District
Officials from the Genoa City Joint No. 2 School District placed a referendum question on the ballot to increase the district’s revenue limit during the next three school years.
It failed with 309 no votes to 266 yes votes.
Now the district will not be allowed to exceed its revenue limit by $500,000 during the 2021-2022 school year, $700,000 in the 2022-2023 school year and $900,000 during the 2023-2024 school year.
The additional funding would have been used to construct a new section to Brookwood Elementary School and upgrade the school’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, as well as to maintain educational programs.
The referendum question read:
“Shall the Genoa City Joint No. 2 School District, Walworth County, be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin statues, by $500,000 for the 2021-2022 school year, by $700,000 for the 2022-2023 school year’ and by $900,000 for the 2023-2024 school year for non-recurring purposes consisting of sustaining educational programming and school district operations in order to provide quality educational opportunities for each student?”
Lake Geneva school referendums
Officials from Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union School District placed a $6 million referendum question on the ballot during the election.
The referendum was approved receiving 2,150 yes votes and 1,415 no votes, with all precincts reporting.
Funding from the referendum will be used to help pay for various projects at the high school including roof replacement, upgrading the building's auditorium, replacing bleachers and floors in the main gymnasium, technology upgrades and renovating the 1958 portions of the building.
The school district also placed a recurring $750,000 referendum question on the ballot to fund ongoing operational expenses, educational programs and safety upgrades at Badger High School starting with the 2021-2022 school year.
That referendum question was approved, receiving 2,113 yes votes and 1,463 no votes, with all district precincts reporting.
Officials from the Lake Geneva Joint No.1 School District also placed a recurring $750,000 referendum question on the ballot during the election.
The referendum was approved, receiving 1,584 yes votes and 974 no votes, with all precincts reporting.
The referendum will allow the school district to exceed its revenue limit by $750,000 a year during the 2021-2022 school year and the following school years to help fund programs, technology and equipment upgrades at Lake Geneva Middle School, Eastview Elementary School, Central-Denison Elementary School and Star Center Elementary School.
East Troy Community School District
Residents in the East Troy Community School District were asked to vote on two referendum questions during the spring election and both failed.
The first referendum question was to allow the school district to exceed its revenue limit during the next five school years to help pay for operational expenses and to maintain existing programs and staffs.
That question failed with 2,065 no votes to 1,763 yes votes.
If approved, the district would have been able to exceed its revenue limit by $800,000 during the 2021-2022 school year; $1.4 million for the 2022-2023 school year; $1.6 million during the 2023-2024 school year; $1.9 million for the 2024-2025 school year; and $2.3 million during the 2025-2026 school year.
The referendum question read:
“Shall the East Troy Community School District, Walworth and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin be authorized to exceed the revenue limit specified in Section 121.91, Wisconsin statues, by $800,000 for the 2021-2022 school year, by $1,400,000 for the 2022-2023 school year, by $1,600,000 for the 2023-2024 school year, by $1,900,000 for the 2024-2025 school year and by $2,300,000 for the 2025-2026 school year, for non-recurring purposes consisting of operational expenses to maintain existing programs and staffing?”
The school district also placed an $8 million referendum question on the ballot to help pay for various school improvement projects.
That question failed with 1,960 no votes to 1,872 yes votes.
The referendum question read:
“Shall the East Troy Community School District, Walworth and Waukesha counties, Wisconsin be authorized to issue, pursuant to Chapter 67 of Wisconsin statutes, general obligation bonds in an amount not to exceed $8,000,000 for the public purpose of paying the cost of a district-wide school improvement project consisting of: capital maintenance, building systems and infrastructure improvements, including roof and window replacement, site improvements, lighting upgrades, and HVAC, boiler and control replacement and improvements; remodeling at East Troy Middle School; and acquisition of related furnishings, fixtures and equipment.”
To read full election results for the county go to: https://www.co.walworth.wi.us/DocumentCenter/View/6010/04-06-2021-Summary-Report-PDF
