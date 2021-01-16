Two Lake Geneva alderman face challengers in April election

Two Lake Geneva aldermen will face challenges during the spring 2021 election, while two others will run unopposed.

Incumbents aldermen Shari Straube, District 1; John Halverson, District 2; Richard Hedlund, District 3; and Ken Howell; District 4, have turned in nomination papers— as well as challengers Ann Esarco and Peg Esposito— for city council seats during the April 6 spring election.

The deadline for candidates to file nomination papers, declare candidacy and turn in campaign registration statements was Jan. 5.

Halverson is set to be challenged by Esarco for his District 2 seat. Halverson has served as a city alderman for about four years, being first elected in 2017.

Esarco ran unsuccessfully for a District 2 seat during the 2020 spring election against Mary Jo Fesenmaier to replace then-Incumbent Doug Skates who decided not to seek re-election.

Esarco currently is a member of the city’s utility commission and has served on the board of park commissioners and plan commission.

Hedlund is set to be challenged by Esposito for his District 3 seat.

Esposito was appointed as a member to the board of park commissioners by the city council, Dec. 28.