University announces donation of Yerkes Observatory to private foundation

The foundation was created by area civic and business leaders with the intention of gaining control of Yerkes Observatory and reopening it to the public. The university closed the observatory after more than 120 years, saying the facility no longer served a useful purpose for scientific exploration.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

Dianna Colman, chairwoman of the Yerkes Future Foundation, attended the university's announcement and said that her foundation would begin fundraising aggressively to finance its objective of maintaining the observatory.

“We’ve started to develop a tight, short list of benefactors who are not in this area," Colman said. "They are people who reached out to us and expressed an interest in the observatory or in astronomy in general, and want to help.”

Members of the audience greeted the announcement with applause, but the plan commission did not allow public questions or comments.

The observatory sits on about 70 acres of prime lakefront real estate.

Fifthian said some lakefront acreage has been sold and more will be sold for residential development. Part of the proceeds from land sales will go back to the Yerkes Future Foundation to assist in operating and refurbishing costs for the observatory.