Upcoming wine walk event sold out; another wine walk could be scheduled for later in the year

After the Wine Walk, musician Grant Milliren will perform from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.

“So 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. is the Wine Walk, where they go around sampling wine, and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., they can wind it down, have dinner and listen to the music,” Tarantino said.

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, proposed that the Business Improvement District host another wine walk later in the year.

“I think we can do another one, so it’s not so close,” Condos said. “Maybe we can do one in the fall.”

Dimitri Anagnos, vice president of the Business Improvement District Board, said the group could incorporate a wine walk into an upcoming First Friday event.

First Friday events are held during the first Friday of the month in downtown Lake Geneva, in which participating businesses stay open later and offer special products and activities.

Anagnos said besides a wine walk, they also could include a beer walk, cheese walk and pretzel walk during future First Friday events.