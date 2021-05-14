Upcoming wine walk event sold out; another wine walk could be scheduled for later in the year

Anyone wanting to attend the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District’s Wine Walk this year but has not purchased their tickets may be out of luck.
Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, announced during the Business Improvement District’s May 5 board meeting that this year’s event is officially sold out.
About 500 people are expected to attend the event.
“So that’s great,” Tarantino said.
The Wine Walk will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., May 23 in downtown Lake Geneva, during which attendees will visit 27 participating businesses and sample different varieties of wine and enjoy snacks.
The walk will begin at The Bottle Shop, 617 Main St., or The Candle Mercantile, 870 W. Main St., where participants will receive a wristband, map of participating businesses and stemless wineglass.
Proceeds from the event will benefit the Never Say Never Playground of Lake Geneva.
Attendees are required to wear their wristbands throughout the event, and their wine glass must be empty before they leave a participating business. Participants will not be allowed to walk on the sidewalk with open glasses of wine.
A designated driver option also has been offered, in which attendees who do not want to sample the wines will receive bottled water and can enjoy snacks at the participating businesses.
After the Wine Walk, musician Grant Milliren will perform from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive.
“So 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. is the Wine Walk, where they go around sampling wine, and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., they can wind it down, have dinner and listen to the music,” Tarantino said.
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, proposed that the Business Improvement District host another wine walk later in the year.
“I think we can do another one, so it’s not so close,” Condos said. “Maybe we can do one in the fall.”
Dimitri Anagnos, vice president of the Business Improvement District Board, said the group could incorporate a wine walk into an upcoming First Friday event.
First Friday events are held during the first Friday of the month in downtown Lake Geneva, in which participating businesses stay open later and offer special products and activities.
Anagnos said besides a wine walk, they also could include a beer walk, cheese walk and pretzel walk during future First Friday events.
“The businesses will be doing something more than just being opened a little later,” Anagnos said. “Instead of asking the shops to give something for less, we would be asking them to give something more.”
Tarantino said she likes the idea of adding different “walks” into the First Friday events.
“I will look into it a little more as far as the licensing,” Tarantino said. “That’s a good idea — beer, wine and cheese.”
The Business Improvement District cancelled last year’s Wine Walk because of the coronavirus.