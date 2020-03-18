Virus fears creep into tourism sector as summer nears

With summer travel season fast approaching, the Lake Geneva tourism industry already is experiencing cancellations because of fears of the coronavirus.
Industry leaders are holding out hope that the virus episode runs its course and that life returns to normal before the tourism season kicks off on Memorial Day.
“We’re hoping it diminishes quickly, and the threat is over before tourism season begins,” said Kathy Seeburg, executive director of the Walworth County Visitors Bureau.
The coronavirus pandemic has already canceled one big event in the Lake Geneva region.
Gary Con, a yearly gathering of fans of the Dungeons and Dragons games, has canceled its event planned for March 26 to March 29 at the Grand Geneva Resort.
It would have been the convention’s 12th year in the region.
In announcing the cancellation, organizers said on their website that they were making the decision to put the health and safety of their members and supporters first.
“I know this is very disappointing to all of you, as it is to us,” organizer Luke Gygax wrote. “We have invested hundreds of hours into bringing this celebration to life, and we will not see all of you at the Grand Geneva with smiles on your faces.”
The public health outbreak that has shut down schools, museums and churches throughout Wisconsin and the nation is not expected to leave the tourism and visitor sector unscathed.
Stephanie Klett, president of the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism promotion group, said although it was too early to predict how the coronavirus will affect summer tourism, she already was advising would-be visitors to the area to heed public health warnings.
“The safety of our visitors, employees and residents is always the number-one priority,” Klett said. “Lake Geneva is a leading tourism destination in the state and the region, and our visitors place their trust in us.”
She added: “We can’t speculate on what it may mean for travel to our area.”
Some individual local tourist attractions are taking steps to respond to the coronavirus threat.
Officials at the Belfry Music Theatre near Williams Bay announced that they are asking patrons not to attend one of the theater’s shows if they are feeling ill, and that a full refund would be issued to any ticket holders who choose not to attend.
The Belfry Music Theater has scheduled more than 30 live musical performances starting in early June.
In their announcement on Facebook, Belfry officials said they are not cancelling any shows, but they will change plans if necessary because of the coronavirus.
“We will continue to monitor the virus as it evolves,” they said. “We will base our decisions on scientific information from health care industry officials and experts.”
Owners of Sopra Bistro, an upscale restaurant in downtown Lake Geneva, announced that the restaurant was closing until March 31 to protect customers and employees from the virus threat.
“We believe shutting down temporarily and doing our part to reduce density is our team and community,” according to a statement on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “No one can anticipate exactly how this virus will impact all of us.”
Seeburg said she was aware of other events that are being cancelled, and area hotels that have reported customers cancelling their room reservations to the visit the area.
Seeburg said she hopes people exercise caution if they feel the need to travel.
“I hope people stay safe, wash their hands and limit social interaction,” she said. “I hope they follow guidelines that are sent out.”
Tammie Carstensen, general manager for Harbor Shores hotel in Lake Geneva, said she has not suffered many cancellations, and she has her staff working extra hard to keep her hotel clean and sanitary.
Staff at Harbor Shores are cleaning every hour to make sure the hotel is safe for guests, wiping down elevators, doorknobs, room keys and elsewhere, said Carstensen, who also is chairwoman of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission.
“My staff is doing what needs to be done,” she said. “It’s business as usual.”
Tourism promoters hope local businesses do not get hit too hard with virus fears.
If people do not want to sit inside a restaurant, Klett said, she hopes they will consider instead supporting local establishments by placing a to-go order or pick-up order or by purchasing a gift card to visit at a later time.
“Once these troubling times fade and longed-for normalcy returns, joining together with family and friends over a meal at a favorite restaurant will take on a significance we could have never imagined just a few short weeks ago,” she said.
VISIT Lake Geneva plans to go forward with its Lake Geneva Restaurant Week promotion, scheduled for April 25 to May 3. But as the promotion draws closer, plans might be reconsidered.
Klett said she believes the local tourism industry will rebound once the coronavirus threat diminishes.
“This is a resilient community that’s been in the tourism business for generations,” she said. “And a joint effort toward tourism recovery is on our radar.”
Carstensen agreed.
"I feel everything will be OK," she said. "If this was during the summer, it might be a bigger issue."