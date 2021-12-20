Walworth County Civil Air Patrol offers youth a glimpse in aviation and military careers

For almost 30 years, the Walworth County Composite Squadron No. 184 has provided area youths with some valuable training and hands-on experiences to help them prepare for a career in the military or aviation.

The squadron, which was established in 1992, is a part of the U.S. Air Force’s Civil Air Patrol and offers aviation and military training programs for area youths, between the ages of 12 to 20.

As part of the program, the youths, called cadets, work with military and aviation professionals to learn about aerospace technology, air defense, leadership skills and military procedures.

Captain James McClure said the cadets may learn how to build a model rocket, pilot an airplane or respond to an emergency situation.

The Civil Air Patrol squadron meets from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday at the National Guard Armory, 401 Fair Ave. in Elkhorn.

“There’s a little bit of everything in the course of a month,” McClure said. “Some of them get the chance to learn how to fly. A lot of them get an orientation flight where they go up in one of our planes.”

During the summer, the cadets attend the Wisconsin Wing Encampment where they learn military skills, radio communications, first aid and practice search and rescue missions.

Putting their

skills to useThe Civil Air Patrol assists during emergency situations, search and rescue missions, humanitarian efforts and community events. Several of the cadets respond to some of the emergency situations with their trainers.

“When there’s a flood or a tornado, we’re there to help,” McClure said. “It’s just an incredible organization.”

The Elkhorn squadron mostly responds to emergencies in Walworth County, but they could be called to respond to situations in other counties, as well. There are about 20 Civil Air Patrol squadrons in the State of Wisconsin. Some of the squadrons only have adult members.

“We could get a call in the middle of the night saying that a hiker has been lost on the Ice Age Trail by Eagle. We mobilize,” McClure said. “We have a van and a special trailer with gears, so we can go out to the site and help look and help coordinate. The planes do the searching, and the teams on the ground search and coordinate in between the planes and those on the ground.”

The squadron members volunteered during VISIT Lake Geneva’s Electric Christmas Parade, Dec. 4, in downtown Lake Geneva helping with crowd control, putting up barricades, installing caution tape and cleaning up after the event.

The group also has helped to transport COVID vaccines, face masks and hand sanitizer throughout Walworth County.

Captain Christopher Maritz said the program gives members an opportunity to serve and be a part of their community.

“As we train and educate our talented and committed cadets in Air Force values, like ‘service before self,’ we protect our region not only now but also to make it safer for the future, as those cadets become the next generation of leaders,” Maritz said. “Our motto of Semper Vigilans — ‘Always Vigilant’ — is something we strive to live by in all we learn and do as Civil Air Patrol members here in Walworth County.”

Becoming a cadet

The squadron currently has about 30 members, including cadets and adult trainers, from Walworth, Rock, Racine and Jefferson counties.

McClure said many of the members go into the military or the aviation field as a career, but members are not required to have an interest in those fields to join.

“We’re very big on diversity and inclusion, and those are part of the values we teach, being accepting of all people,” McClure said.

Cadet Amanda Harder said her father, who worked in the military, encouraged her to join the Civil Patrol Air squadron. She said she has enjoyed her experience being a part of the organization.

“The people I have met is the coolest part of being in Civil Air Patrol,” Harder said. “How many teenagers can say they have escorted a general to and from their plane, been invited to work at the heart of CAP’s EAA operations, met cadets from every walk of life from across the country and sat down with people who helped found the Civil Air Patrol and Congressional Gold Medal of Honor recipients?”

Harder said even though she does not plan to establish a career in the military, she is pleased with the skills that she has learned from the Civil Air Patrol squadron.

“My future career plans go in a very opposite direction, education either in agriculture or sign language,” Harder said. “However, if it wasn’t for the senior members who invested in me and showed me what it meant to be a teacher, I don’t think I would dream of becoming one in the first place.”

Harder’s brother, Josiah Harder, said he also has enjoyed his experiences with the Civil Air Patrol squadron.

“I’ve enjoyed going to Wisconsin summer encampment, getting connected with a lot of people and coming back and staffing with a lot of them,” he said.

Josiah Harder plans to join the U.S. Air Force in the future.

“I’m going to intern at a ranch for the summer and then I’m considering joining the Air Guard as a civil engineer,” Josiah Harder said. “My father, uncle and cousin were all in the Air Force. Because of that, it’s been a goal to serve in the Air Force for some time.”

Residents interested in joining the squadron can attend a Thursday meeting or contact 262-903-8391. Scholarships are available to help pay for uniforms and program fees.

“You meet with us, then if it seems right, we get the parents involved,” McClure said, “then they can sign up to be in the program.”

Brief history of the Civil Air Patrol

Even though the Walworth County Composite Squadron was established in 1992, the national Civil Air Patrol was formed in December 1941, shortly before War World II as a way for civilian aviators to help defend the country.

“We find ourselves in the war, and these citizens along with young teen cadets would patrol the coasts looking for submarines,” McClure said. “I need to learn more about it, but they sunk a couple of submarines. They would be up there in their civilian planes and they had a couple of bombs in the wings.”

McClure said the Civil Air Patrol has evolved to mostly responding to emergency situations and natural disasters.

“We’re basically an auxiliary of the Air Force,” McClure said. “We’re the Air Force’s search and rescue organization domestically.”

McClure said to honor the Civil Air Patrol’s 80th anniversary, the cadets and adult members are being asked to wear their uniforms when they attend church services.

For more information about the Civil Air Patrol, visit www.gocivilairpatrol.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.