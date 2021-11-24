Walworth County receives budget presentation award for 17th consecutive year

Walworth County has been awarded the Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for the 17th consecutive year.

The award was presented for the county’s 2021 budget document.

The GFOA’s national awards program, established in 1984, recognizes the best practices in budgeting and the use of nationally recognized budget guidelines throughout the United States and Canada.

To earn the award, budget documents must meet program criteria and excel as a policy document, financial plan, operations guide and communication tool.

Walworth County is one of only 38 units of local government in the State of Wisconsin that received the Budget award. The award recipients include 11 counties, three special districts and 24 municipalities.

"The GFOA budget award is a longstanding measure of success in local budgeting and confirms our document complies with high standards in policy communication and public transparency," County Administrator Mark Luberda said in a new news release. "As such, it is an honor to again receive this award and acknowledgement."

"Not even a pandemic can keep Walworth County from receiving this budget award, requiring continued efforts of transparent and explicit communication of the county’s intended performance goals and budget plan," Jessica Conley, county finance director, said.