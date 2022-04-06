Walworth County to honor telecommunicators week

In 1991, Congress proclaimed the second week of April to be dedicated to public safety telecommunicators.

Since then, public safety agencies nationwide have recognized the role played by police and fire communication officers who utilize telephones, radios, computers and many other communications media to provide support to law enforcement, fire services and emergency medical services.

The week of April 10 through April 16 is National Public Safety Telecommunicators week. The Walworth County Sheriff’s Office is honoring its public safety telecommunications staff throughout the week in appreciation for the work that telecommunicators perform 24 hours a day.

Communications and Emergency Management Captain Todd Neumann said. “Public safety telecommunicators truly are the first of the first responders.”

Last year, Walworth County Sheriff’s Office communications center received and processed 31,191 911 calls as well as provided emergency medical dispatch service to callers.

The sheriff’s office communications center has a staff of 22 employees including three communication supervisors, and 19 full-time communications officers.

Responsibilities of the communications officers include receiving and processing calls, prioritizing emergencies, coordinating resources and providing support to the responding field personnel.

Sheriff Kurt Picknell said, “Walworth County law enforcement, fire, EMS and citizens gratefully recognize and thank our communications officers for consistently providing the professional calm voice while systematically sending the critical resources. They are the highly trained first of the first responders, often unseen heroes that truly help save lives every day and night.”

