Walworth County Visitors Bureau announces new director
The Walworth County Visitors Bureau has named a new executive director.

Tim Malenock has been hired to the position and is set to start his new job March 22.

Malenock has worked in the tourism industry for about 12 years in both the Milwaukee and Chicago area. He also has worked as a manager in retail operations for the John G. Shedd Aquarium and Milwaukee Art Museum. 

He replaces Kathleen Seeberg who left the position Jan. 29. 

As part of his new job, Malenock will be responsible for helping to promote tourism throughout Walworth County. 

Malenock most recently worked as the director of visitor services and group sales for the Milwaukee Public Museum, where he developed relationships with various organizations including Wisconsin Department of Tourism, Circle Wisconsin, which promotes group travel, and Visit Milwaukee to help promote tourism in the Milwaukee area.

"Tim's passion for the tourism industry combined with his nonprofit attraction experience and his track record of building strong relationships will allow him to hit the ground running and take our organization to the next level," Ellen Burling, president of the Walworth County Visitors Bureau Board said in a news release.

Wendy Dobrzynksi, executive director for Circle Wisconsin, said she is looking forward to working with Malenock in his new role with the Walworth County Visitors Bureau.

"During his tenure with the Milwaukee Public Museum, Tim collaborated with Circle Wisconsin on many group travel initiatives, programs and events including conferences, FAM tours and sales missions to both domestic and international tour operators," Dobrzynksi said in a news release. "I am excited to work with Tim in his new role as executive director for the Walworth County Visitors Bureau."

Tim Malenock

Malenock 

