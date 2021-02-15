Walworth County Visitors Bureau seeking new director; two leave bureau

Walworth County Visitors Bureau officials are in the process of looking for a new executive director, after the most recent director left the position.
Former Walworth County Visitors Bureau Executive Director Kathleen Seeberg officially left the position, Jan. 29.
Larry Gaffey, Walworth County Visitors Bureau Board member, said he does not know why Seeberg is no longer working for the bureau but said she had served as its executive director for many years.
"She did a good job for the visitors bureau," Gaffey said. "We wish her all the best, but we're looking for a new director."
Gaffey said he has learned that Seeberg is working a different job but did not know the specifics. He said he is not certain if that is the reason Seeberg is no longer working for the visitors bureau.
"I know she is working somewhere else now," Gaffey said. "I haven't had any communication with her since then."
The Walworth County Visitors Bureau Board of Directors recently posted a job description for the executive director position.
The job description states that the executive director will be responsible for helping to increase tourism in Walworth County. The director also will oversee the bureau's membership programs and develop an annual plan to increase membership.
The executive director also will handle the daily operations of the bureau's visitor center, as well as its staff.
Gaffey said the board members hope to hire a new executive director in the near future. He said several people have applied for the position.
"As soon as we find a suitable candidate, we will fill the position," Gaffey said. "There is no deadline. I imagine something will happen fairly quickly."
Gaffey said a part-time employee, Caroline Cornelius, also recently left the visitors bureau. Gaffey said he does not know why Cornelius left, but the board members are looking to fill that position, as well.
"I think she was real close with Kathy," Gaffey said. "I would be speculating as to why she left, but she also did a good job and we wish her the best."
Gaffey said, because the county is not in its tourism season, the two vacant positions have not had too much affect on the visitor bureau staff.
"It's a quiet time of year, so there hasn't been really much drama," Gaffey said. "If you're going to pick a time to try to find new candidates, this is the time to do it. Especially with COVID going on, the visitors center hasn't been super busy."