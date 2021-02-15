Walworth County Visitors Bureau seeking new director; two leave bureau

The executive director also will handle the daily operations of the bureau's visitor center, as well as its staff.

Gaffey said the board members hope to hire a new executive director in the near future. He said several people have applied for the position.

"As soon as we find a suitable candidate, we will fill the position," Gaffey said. "There is no deadline. I imagine something will happen fairly quickly."

Gaffey said a part-time employee, Caroline Cornelius, also recently left the visitors bureau. Gaffey said he does not know why Cornelius left, but the board members are looking to fill that position, as well.

"I think she was real close with Kathy," Gaffey said. "I would be speculating as to why she left, but she also did a good job and we wish her the best."

Gaffey said, because the county is not in its tourism season, the two vacant positions have not had too much affect on the visitor bureau staff.

"It's a quiet time of year, so there hasn't been really much drama," Gaffey said. "If you're going to pick a time to try to find new candidates, this is the time to do it. Especially with COVID going on, the visitors center hasn't been super busy."

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.