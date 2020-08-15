Walworth immigrant from Vietnam becomes role model with hard work

WALWORTH – For the benefit of her children’s education and her own ability to vote, Oanh Llewellyn has overcome many obstacles on the road to learning English and achieving U.S. citizenship.
About three years ago, the Vietnam native, still unfamiliar with the English language, saw a flier in the Walworth Memorial Library advertising English as a second language courses offered by the Walworth County Literacy Council.
Llewellyn called the council and began learning English with the help of a tutor, while juggling her job cleaning offices at the Aurora Health Center during the evenings. She also worked at Walworth Elementary, helping in the kitchen, before the coronavirus halted school operations.
At times, the Walworth resident did not have access to a vehicle, and would bike to work and her tutoring sessions.
Having never completed formal education of her own, Llewellyn wanted to learn English to be able to interact with administrators and teachers for parent conferences at Walworth Elementary — where her two sons attend school — and to be involved in the education her children received.
“I had to learn a lot,” she said. “It was very hard.”
For her dedication and successful work at both literacy and citizenship, Llewellyn has been recognized by Wisconsin Literacy, a statewide literacy nonprofit, with a special website post featuring her as a Wisconsin success story.
Llewellyn has two sons, Michael, 8, and Maxwell, 10.
Becoming more familiar with English would also be invaluable to her when she applied to become a U.S. citizen. To obtain citizenship, Llewellyn needed to pass a civics test and participate in an interview.
Using the information she tirelessly studied with the literacy council, Llewellyn passed her citizenship test in January. Now that she is a citizen, she looks forward to participating in civic events like voting.
“Until you become a citizen, you’re not free yet,” she said. “You have to be a citizen to do everything you want to do.”
Joan Iversen, who is Llewellyn’s literary council tutor, said she was thrilled to see her student’s citizenship approved after working with her for so long and becoming friends with her.
Iversen added that Llewellyn was able to take the citizenship at a fortunate time.
“That was so special for us, because within a month everything had to shut down because of COVID,” she said.
With Llewellyn’s green card set to expire in March, if she had taken the test any later, it is possible her citizenship could have been delayed even longer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Llewellyn first moved to the United States with a visa 12 years ago after hearing from an aunt and uncle who live in Walworth County about the benefits of living in America.
Llewellyn said in Vietnam only boys are allowed to enroll in formal education, and that the price of school can be extremely costly.
“We wanted to come here because everything is better for children,” she said. “If you have kids, they can’t go to school. In Vietnam, if you don’t have any money, you can’t go to school.”
Her aunt and uncle introduced her to their friend, Joe Llewellyn, a lifelong Walworth resident. The two later were wed, having one wedding in Vietnam for Oanh Llewellyn’s family and one in the United States.
Joe Llewellyn said before his wife became an American citizen, there was always a level of fear that an issue could arise with her visa and she would have to return to Vietnam.
Now that Oanh Llewellyn has a permanent stake in the United States, she said she has a new set of goals. She now plans on working with Iversen to obtain her driver’s license, which will allow her to search for jobs in a broader area, and to earn her GED diploma, which will give her access to different occupations.
“If you have higher education, it makes finding a job easier,” she said.
Iversen said Llewellyn has a lot of educational opportunities in front of her, and Iversen looks forward to helping her student acquire more independence.
“Learning English and the citizenship test — everything that had to do with the boys and school — was our number one together, “ Iversen said. “And now we are able to move on a little bit to passing the driver’s test. I think that’s another step in independence.”
Lilly Barrett, executive director of the Walworth County Literacy Council, said she had tracked Llewellyn’s progress with the council, and has been impressed by the Vietnamese immigrant’s dedication to improving both her own life and the lives of her children.
Barrett said the naturalization process is not an easy one, but those who dedicate themselves to becoming citizens benefit both themselves and their communities.
“The adult student and the community have just gained a tremendous amount,” she said. “The student is now empowered to participate in civic duty.”
Having moved to the United States from Croatia as a child herself, Barrett said she recalls the struggles of not being able to communicate or ask for even the simplest of things.
“I really respect our students who work so hard like Oanh in acclimating to this country,” she said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.