Walworth Landing store lands under new ownership after 18 years

WALWORTH — After 18 years of serving Walworth with convenience and variety, Jeff and Julianne Forelich have sold the Walworth Landing retail outlet.
Kelley Williamson Co., a chain of convenience stores based in Rockford, Illinois, has purchased the store and soon will hang its Kelley’s Market brand on the property.
The Forelichs will remain as owners of the adjacent liquor store and continue operating it as Walworth Cellars behind the convenience store.
“We’re not leaving the community,” Jeff Froelich said. “We’re just moving to the back.”
Kelley Williamson, which is currently building its 50th store near Hampshire, Illinois, is a family-owned business that has been operating gas stations and convenience stores since the 1920s.
Its stores are located in southern Wisconsn and northern Illinois, with several in the Madison area.
Company president John Griffin said he was attracted to the Walworth Landing by its appearance, layout, and smooth operation.
“We just thought it was a great site,” he said.
Located at 680 Kenosha St., the site is the former location of an Ace Hardware store.
Jeff and Julianne Froelich acquired the property in 2002 and built a gas station with a 4,500-square-foot convenience store. Seven years later, they added an adjacent 2,000-square-foot liquor store, then expanded the liquor store by about 50 percent.
Although situated across the street from Daniels Food Sentry, a full-service grocery store, the Walworth Landing became a popular stop for people wanting to fill up their tanks or pick up a few other convenient items.
Village President Tom Connelly applauded the Froelichs for their efforts, calling the Walworth Landing “a very welcome addition to the community.”
“I wish them continued success with the Walworth Cellars, and want to personally welcome and wish the same for the new gas station owners,” Connelly said.
Froelich likewise had warm words for the people of Walworth.
“We are lucky to have the privilege to serve a great community,” he said.
Kelley Williamson had just purchased a store last summer in Lake Geneva —a Mobil gas station at 350 N. Edwards Boulevard — when the company decided to inquire about the Walworth Landing.
Griffin, whose grandfather started the company in 1926, said he bought the Walworth property, but agreed to lease the liquor store to the Froelichs for as long as they want to continue that part of the business.
Griffin said the deal, which was finalized in late October, worked out amicably.
“It was good for both of us,” he said.
Kelley Williamson plans to install new improved gas pumps, and also to change the name of the store to its brand, Kelley’s Market.
Froelich said he and Julianne’s family has grown, and the couple decided the time was right for them to cut back their business activity and focus on Walworth Cellars.
He said the couple is comfortable turning over the convenience store to a company with a strong reputation like Kelley Williamson has.
“It was a fun place to be a part of,” he added. “And we really enjoyed our customers and the people we worked with.”
