Walworth Landing store lands under new ownership after 18 years

Although situated across the street from Daniels Food Sentry, a full-service grocery store, the Walworth Landing became a popular stop for people wanting to fill up their tanks or pick up a few other convenient items.

Village President Tom Connelly applauded the Froelichs for their efforts, calling the Walworth Landing “a very welcome addition to the community.”

“I wish them continued success with the Walworth Cellars, and want to personally welcome and wish the same for the new gas station owners,” Connelly said.

Froelich likewise had warm words for the people of Walworth.

“We are lucky to have the privilege to serve a great community,” he said.

Kelley Williamson had just purchased a store last summer in Lake Geneva —a Mobil gas station at 350 N. Edwards Boulevard — when the company decided to inquire about the Walworth Landing.

Griffin, whose grandfather started the company in 1926, said he bought the Walworth property, but agreed to lease the liquor store to the Froelichs for as long as they want to continue that part of the business.

Griffin said the deal, which was finalized in late October, worked out amicably.