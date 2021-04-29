Want to go 'glamping' in Lake Geneva? New rental offers indoor tents, swings and more

“The travel trends are going towards people looking for different lodging options, and one of them is more of the Airbnb unique experiences,” Keefe said. “We feel this one will deliver that for people who want to look for something different than a hotel type of experience.”

The Lake Geneva City Council also went for the idea, approving the conditional use permit for the glamping facility last winter.

Strenger said it is a place for groups wanting to celebrate a wedding, bachelor party, birthday or other special occasions.

Guests are asked to stay at least two nights, and each booking must be for one group.

“We’re not renting individual tents to different groups,” Strenger said. “It’s for large groups, and generally they would be coming into town to celebrate something. That’s what we’ve seen so far with our bookings.”

The glamping facility is set to open during the first weekend of May.

Strenger said many have expressed an interest in staying, as most summer weekends are booked already.