Watch now: Black Friday “somewhat” normal in Walworth County

Some people in Lake Geneva and the Walworth County area bear the cold weather during Black Friday, Nov. 26, at Walmart located at 201 Edwards Blvd.

Last year, and even still today, people are going online to shop for Black Friday deals in lieu of the COVID-19 pandemic, long lines and crowded spaces.

This year, however, the day after Thanksgiving felt like a “somewhat normal Black Friday,” according Heather Logan, a shopper leaving Kohl’s in Delavan.

“It was a lot busier than last year, for sure,” she said. “I still mostly do my shopping online, but I wanted to see what it was like this year and they had some good deals.”

A few cars pulled into the parking spots labeled for pickup to avoid getting out of their cars. While the pandemic played a factor, it was the weather that was the issue for Kohl’s shopper Emily Davis.

“It’s just too cold,” she said.

Fleet Farm in Delavan was crowded Friday morning, Nov. 26 in part because of their great deals, but also because it was around 16 degrees Fahrenheit at around 7 a.m.

“You couldn’t really move around a whole lot in there (store) because of all the people and the carts full of stuff,” Jaxon Taylor said. “It can get crazy in there, but it kept us warm.”

Taylor, who said he’s a regular Black Friday shopper, admits that he’s used to the crowds and lines, but last year was more a “blessing and a curse.”

“The pandemic is obviously bad, but for Black Friday people like me, last year with less people felt awesome,” he said.”

At around 9 a.m. at Walmart in Lake Geneva, many cars were in the parking lot, but plenty of spaces were available.

“I didn’t get here until around 8:30 a.m., but it felt like every other day in Walmart for me,” Jose Garcia said. “You never know what can happen, though, I guess I maybe got here at a good time.”

