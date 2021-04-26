Watch now: Highway 50 BP razed to make room for expanded station with Dunkin' Donuts, more pumps

This week crews are the on the scene razing the former BP gas station on Highway 50, making way for a new expanded gas station complete with a Dunkin' Donuts.

Watching the tear down on Monday, owner Dave Schwartz said it was bittersweet. While it's sad to see the station getting torn down, he is excited about what is to come in its place.

In its place will be a new two-story gas station with extra seating upstairs for the Subway restaurant that will be rebuilt with the new building and the new Dunkin' Donuts. The Dunkin' Donuts will have a drive-thru, but people will need to come inside for the Subway sandwiches.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition the number of gas pumps will increase and the number of fueling positions will double from six to 12. Space inside will also expand significantly, allowing for a walk-in beer cooler.

The car wash is being removed to make room for the additional convenience store space.

The Lake Geneva City Council approved the plan in February to allow Evergreen BP LLC in Lake Geneva to demolish the existing gas station at 300 Peller Road, near Main Street/state Highway 50, and construct a new gas station in its place.

The current plan is to open the new station in September.