Water pollution controls could lead to sewer rate increases

Connelly said he was told last year no additional expenses would need to be budgeted for the project this year.

With the village’s budget already locked in place, the $12,000 fee, as well as principal and interest payments for the DNR loans, will likely need to be covered by a village sewer rate increase.

“We don’t have a lot of wiggle room in the budget for this,” Connelly said during the meeting.

In addition to filing the grant applications, Strand Associates will formulate a sewer rate percentage increase that would cover both the interest payments and application fee as part of the $12,000 charge.

Village trustee Louise Czaja said she, too, was displeased by the unbudgeted fee when just months ago, she said, conversations with Strand Associates did not indicate there would be further costs this year.

She added that because the village has only learned about the fee recently, it leaves the village board without much of an alternative than to consider a sewer rate increase to finance the charge.

“I have to say that the communication breakdown, or whatever it is, I’m not happy about,” she said at the meeting.