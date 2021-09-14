Water Safety Patrol sees busy season; more new boaters means more calls

Cheers rippled across Geneva Lake on Monday evening, Sept. 6 as the Water Safety Patrol performed their annual Labor Day Fly-By.

Five Patrol boats started at their George Williams College headquarters and traveled clockwise for a 45-minute trip. Community members gathered along the shore to greet the crew and commemorate the end of another summer at Geneva Lake.

Director Ted Pankau said the tradition began as a way to thank the community for supporting the Patrol through the season.

“And now it’s evolved,” he said. “It’s us thanking them for their support and them thanking us for our service.”

While Labor Day may symbolize summer’s end, Pankau said the season continues for the Water Safety Patrol. The crew is expecting busy weekends ahead, he said, though there is a sense of relief as boat traffic begins to thin out during the week.

The past two summers have been demanding of the Patrol, Pankau said. Last summer brought a slew of new boaters to Geneva Lake amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was one of the few things they could do,” he said. “So many other activities were shut down.”