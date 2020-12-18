What is going on in Linn? Group voted to eliminate village powers; now special meeting planned to rescind vote

LINN — A resolution eliminating village powers, such as zoning, approved by a small group of Town of Linn residents at its November annual meeting may be rescinded at a special meeting scheduled for Jan. 4, 2021.
The town of Linn is a lakefront community along Geneva Lake's south shore with a mix of rural, agricultural properties as well as multi-million dollar homes along the lakefront.
A large turnout of residents attended a Dec. 17 continuation of the town’s annual meeting to schedule a special meeting where resolutions stripping village powers from the town may be undone.
During a Nov. 17 Town of Linn annual meeting, a series of resolutions were introduced by a group of about 30 town residents affecting the town government in several ways.
At annual town meetings, a continuing resolution can be passed if it is put forth at the meeting and receives a majority vote, regardless of how many residents are in attendance.
The resolutions approved at the meeting were to change the salaries of the town supervisors and chairman from $5,000 a year to $3,000 a year, with 29 voting yes and 11 voting no, to increase the town clerk salary from $40,000 a year to $55,000 a year, with 24 voting yes and 16 voting no, and most significantly, to rescind village powers from the town, with 20 voting yes and 14 voting no.
Resolutions were also put forth to conduct an independent audit of town finances dating back 10 years and to rescind the town’s ability to raise money and adopt a tax levy but those did not pass.
It was determined at the meeting electors did not have the ability to request an audit through resolution at annual town meetings under Wisconsin State Statutes, invalidating the resolution.
And while the resolution to rescind the town’s ability to adopt a tax levy received 28 votes for the resolution and 12 against it, the motion still failed because the number of votes for the resolution did not surpass the 39 votes which originally granted said power to the town board years ago.
During the meeting town supervisor Kathy Leith, who sat with town residents along with supervisor Chris Jones instead of with fellow supervisors, said the resolutions were motivated by village spending she said is out of control.
Leith said she did not approve of the town’s 2021 budget and the $1.2 million of borrowing it included. She added that borrowing will cause resident taxes to increase.
“We need to get control of our spending,” she said.
Town chairman Jim Weiss, who is the former Williams Bay administrator, said during the meeting that the town’s mill rate in 2020 will remain the same in 2021 regardless of the borrowing.
One other resolution put forth during the meeting, which would eliminate the combined town administrator, treasurer position, was delayed until the second part of the annual meeting on Dec. 17 to allow review of whether electorates could vote on such a decision.
At the Dec. 17 meeting, special counsel for the Town of Linn, Hector de la Mora said his review of state statues indicated that electorates were not entitled to eliminate the position, thus nullifying the proposed resolution.
The resolutions came as a surprise to some town supervisors and residents, who were unaware they would be brought forward at the Nov. 17 meeting, prompting a large turnout to the second session of the annual meeting on Dec. 17, which was held in the Linn Fire Department.
Compared to the Nov. 17 meeting, which had about 30 in attendance, the Dec. 17 meeting was attended by 277 people, 138 of which attended virtually.
During the Dec. 17 meeting, Mora said the resolutions which passed during the Nov. 17 meeting, under state statutes, could not be changed during the December meeting.
He said it was possible for residents to put forth a resolution to schedule a special meeting where the resolutions could be discussed and either rescinded or left as they are.
Mora said during the meeting while the town is free to embrace the resolution stripping village powers, there may be unintended consequences which stem from passing the resolution.
“In passing this resolution there may have been some real unintended consequences that no one maliciously wanted to bring about but have been triggered,” he said.
The resolution to rescind village powers entails that the town will no longer have control over zoning matters in the town and that such responsibilities would fall on Walworth County officials. Also, under state statutes, a town without village powers can only have a town board of three supervisors, which would eliminate two existing supervisor seats following April 2021 elections.
Without village powers, Mora said all the town’s land use ordinances and building codes would have to be reviewed and aligned with county procedures.
“That is going to be time consuming and it’s going to be costly,” he said.
Following Mora’s explanation of what options were available to town electorates moving forward, the meeting moved into a public comment section, during which a town resident immediately put forth a resolution to have a special meeting to vote again on the resolutions passed on Nov. 17.
After several amendments to the motion to schedule the special meeting which specified the date, time location and virtual accessibility, a vote was taken.
Those opposed to having the special meeting, scheduled to take place on Jan. 4, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Town of Linn Fire Department, were asked to stand to indicate their vote.
After all the votes were counted, the motion to have a special meeting was approved with 173 voting in favor of the meeting and ten voting against it.
All the supervisors except Kathy Leith voted in favor of the meeting.
