What is going on in Linn? Group voted to eliminate village powers; now special meeting planned to rescind vote

One other resolution put forth during the meeting, which would eliminate the combined town administrator, treasurer position, was delayed until the second part of the annual meeting on Dec. 17 to allow review of whether electorates could vote on such a decision.

At the Dec. 17 meeting, special counsel for the Town of Linn, Hector de la Mora said his review of state statues indicated that electorates were not entitled to eliminate the position, thus nullifying the proposed resolution.

The resolutions came as a surprise to some town supervisors and residents, who were unaware they would be brought forward at the Nov. 17 meeting, prompting a large turnout to the second session of the annual meeting on Dec. 17, which was held in the Linn Fire Department.

Compared to the Nov. 17 meeting, which had about 30 in attendance, the Dec. 17 meeting was attended by 277 people, 138 of which attended virtually.

During the Dec. 17 meeting, Mora said the resolutions which passed during the Nov. 17 meeting, under state statutes, could not be changed during the December meeting.

He said it was possible for residents to put forth a resolution to schedule a special meeting where the resolutions could be discussed and either rescinded or left as they are.