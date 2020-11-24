What is your school doing? Walworth County recommends all virtual learning, but schools still able to decide for themselves

But amid surging coronavirus cases throughout the county and district, White made a recommendation that the district move to virtual classes beginning Dec. 30 and continuing to Dec. 7.

“I’ve really wrestled with this decision,” he said. “I’ve listened to a lot of staff members and their concerns, I’ve heard from parents and I’ve met with the administrative team as individuals today.”

White said the temporary virtual learning period will allow the administration and school board time to evaluate how the coronavirus pandemic develops locally following Thanksgiving break.

The recommendation received the support of school board president Jack Lothian, who said with the number of coronavirus cases rising so rapidly throughout the county that it’s better to be cautious rather than to potentially put lives in jeopardy.

“I’m all for having kids in front of teachers and face-to-face learning, I think that is important for the children, but if we can’t do it safely I think it’s better to go virtual,” he said.

School board member Dianna Woss questioned if it is too difficult on children and families to be switching between virtual and in-person instruction so frequently but ultimately approved White’s recommendation in the unanimous vote.