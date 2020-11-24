What is your school doing? Walworth County recommends all virtual learning, but schools still able to decide for themselves

On Friday, the Walworth County Division of Public Health recommended the county return to its Phase 1 COVID-19 plan, which advocated for virtual learning at schools.
But schools were still given discretion to decide what teaching model worked best for them and school districts surrounding Geneva Lake are each taking their own approach to protecting students.
Some have decided to move to virtual instruction following Thanksgiving and some moving are still moving forward with in-person options for now.
The Elkhorn School District, Williams Bay School District and Sharon School District have decided to host classes virtually from Dec. 1 until resuming in-person classes on Dec. 7.
The Big Foot and Fontana school districts also decided to temporarily cancel in-person classes starting Nov. 23 until returning to in-person instruction on Dec. 7.
Walworth Elementary, which decided to go virtual on Nov. 23 currently plans to return to in-person instruction on Dec. 11.
The Geneva Woods School District has decided to go virtual from Nov. 30 until after the New Year.
Districts that have decided to continue offering in-person instruction include Linn School District, Genoa City School District and the Lake Geneva School District.
Lake Geneva schools
Members of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board unanimously approved, Nov. 24, to continue to offer in-classroom learning for the district's elementary schools and Lake Geneva Middle School.
Superintendent James Gottinger said the number of cases in the district's schools has not been widespread, and most of the students who have tested positive for COVID have caught the virus when they were not in school.
"If we had spread within our school community or if we couldn't staff our buildings, then we would close," Gottinger said.
Linda Bailey Boilini, school board member, said she also is in favor of allowing students to continue to attend school in person.
"I think the kids need to be in school, and they need our lunch program," Boilini said. "I'm fine with continuing school."
Carrie Spiegelhoff, another school board member, said she is concerned that if the district only offered virtual learning, it would encourage some parents to travel outside of the community with their children.
"If we were to say 'we're going to be virtual until Jan. 4,' I can see families going to Florida for a month," Speigelhoff said. "I strongly think our community is safer if our kids are in school."
Speigelhoff said she also has talked with several teachers who are in favor of continuing with in-classroom instruction.
"They said, 'I feel like I need to be there for the kids, and that's where I want to be,'" Speigelhoff said. "I do want to listen to them."
Gottinger said the Lake Geneva-Genoa City Union High School Board-- which oversees Badger High School-- approved plans on Nov. 23 to continue with in-person classroom learning.
Marcie Hollmann, president of the Lake Geneva Joint No. 1 School Board, said she feels the elementary schools and middle school should remain open if the high school continues to be open for students.
"We usually work as a team simultaneously," Hollmann said. "I think if we can continue to keep the schools open, we should do that, as long as we're able to staff them."
Gottinger said district officials will continue to monitor the virus and close the schools if needed.
"We may see a spike. We may see some problems in the schools, and we may have to close," Gottinger said. "I would rather close when we have to close."
Williams Bay schools
The Williams Bay School Board voted to temporarily move elementary, middle and high school classes online until Dec. 7 during a Nov. 23 meeting.
The decision came after a Nov. 20 public recommendation from the Walworth County Health and Human Services Department to return to Phase 1 safety measures, under which in-person instruction is not advised.
Williams Bay administrator Bill White said during the meeting that while the county health department’s recommendation seems to suggest in-person classes should be temporarily discontinued, that a Nov. 19 meeting with health department representatives and school superintendents throughout the county indicated the decision must still be made within each district.
“They certainly leave it up to local decision,” White said. “They shy away from being real clear and direct that schools need to close.”
White said the county health department advised that districts evaluate metrics within their geographic boundaries and buildings when deciding whether to continue in-person classes or not as coronavirus cases rise throughout the county, despite the health department’s Phase 1 recommendation.
During the meeting, White said there are currently no students or staff members under quarantine who have been inside the school building, indicating the overall health of the school is in good standing.
But amid surging coronavirus cases throughout the county and district, White made a recommendation that the district move to virtual classes beginning Dec. 30 and continuing to Dec. 7.
“I’ve really wrestled with this decision,” he said. “I’ve listened to a lot of staff members and their concerns, I’ve heard from parents and I’ve met with the administrative team as individuals today.”
White said the temporary virtual learning period will allow the administration and school board time to evaluate how the coronavirus pandemic develops locally following Thanksgiving break.
The recommendation received the support of school board president Jack Lothian, who said with the number of coronavirus cases rising so rapidly throughout the county that it’s better to be cautious rather than to potentially put lives in jeopardy.
“I’m all for having kids in front of teachers and face-to-face learning, I think that is important for the children, but if we can’t do it safely I think it’s better to go virtual,” he said.
School board member Dianna Woss questioned if it is too difficult on children and families to be switching between virtual and in-person instruction so frequently but ultimately approved White’s recommendation in the unanimous vote.
The Williams Bay Elementary and Middle Schools temporarily moved to virtual learning from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16 after 15 teachers were told to quarantine after coming in close contact with individuals who later tested positive for the coronavirus, making it difficult to host in-person classes due to staff shortages.
After the vote, the school board scheduled another meeting for Dec. 3 where they will consider metrics surrounding the coronavirus in the district and potentially vote on extending virtual learning until after the New Year or resuming in-person classes.
White said during the meeting decisions regarding class models are not easy to make, and that regardless of whether classes are virtual or in-person, there will be groups who will disagree.
“Ultimately we’re trying to do what is in the best interest of everyone but there is no clear best interest,” he said.
