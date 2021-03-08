Why are parking stall markers being removed in Lake Geneva?

Elder said he hopes to have all the parking stall markers removed by the end of spring. He said markers still need to be removed from areas of Center Street, North Street, Broad Street, Wisconsin Street, Dodge Street, Geneva Street and near Seminary Park.

"I'm not exactly sure what they're next target neighborhood is, but hopefully in a bit we will have them all out of there," Elder said.

Another reason for removing the parking stall markers is to provide more space for pedestrians on the downtown sidewalks.

Mayor Charlene Klein said she feels removing the markers will help approve the appearance of the downtown area because the sidewalks will not look as cluttered.

"We will have a more pleasing ambiance throughout the city without them," Klein said.

Parking stall markers still will be in place for handicapped, motorcycle, compact car and Lake Geneva Public Library 30-minute parking spaces.

"It's what we call specialty spots," Elder said. "Those markers will all stay."

Signs have been place throughout the downtown area to indicate where paid parking zones are located. Elder said more parking zone signs will be placed throughout the downtown area in the near future.