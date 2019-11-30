Williams Bay college turns a corner with enrollment growth

“Part of the strategy,” Herrick said, “was letting people know we were here.”

Even new freshmen uncertain about social work, psychology or nursing were urged to enroll as undecided majors. The estimated 30 faculty members could get them started with first-year English, math and other basics.

For those seeking something different, a transfer, if needed, would be easy to Aurora University. For those thinking long term, George Williams College even offers a Ph.D in social work.

“This is a really good place to figure out who you are,” Herrick said. “It’s a very dynamic, engaged campus.”

As the 2019-20 academic year approached and officials realized they soon would welcome their largest freshman class in years, work commenced on making sure the campus could accommodate everyone.

Buildings that were used as conference halls were remodeled into dormitory rooms, creating enough living space for about 75 students. Other students commute from home or have found off-campus housing.

More classrooms were carved out of conference and meeting spaces, too, and were equipped with furnishings and needed technology.