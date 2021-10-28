Williams Bay High School History Club honors Native American burial ground, performs "The Final Harvest" ceremony

WILLIAMS BAY — A group of high school students is working to uncover and honor the Native American history of Williams Bay.
Late afternoon on Tuesday, Oct. 26, members of the Williams Bay High School History Club gathered at the ancient Native burial ground on Elm Street for a moment of remembrance.
The small plot of land sits between two houses on Elm Street, across from Barrett Memorial Library. A handful of community members stopped by for the ceremony.
Aaron Robertson, chair of the history club's Burial Ground Committee, welcomed the visitors.
"We appreciate that you have taken a few moments from your busy lives to remember a grave injustice done to our Indigenous people 185 years ago," Robertson said.
Over the past year, the Burial Ground Committee has worked with the Forest County Pottawatomi People to compile a history of Chief Big Foot's tribe, Robertson said.
Club advisor and local historian Deb Soplanda said burials on the Elm Street plot occurred in 1836, around the same time white settlers forced the native Potawatomi people from Williams Bay.
Marking the site is a plaque mounted on a large stone.
"On the crest of this ground was buried, on a platform and dressed in Indian finery, a wife of Big Foot, chief of the Lake Geneva Potawatomi," the plaque reads.
The ceremony's speakers asked attendees to imagine a Williams Bay of generations past, pre-1836. Where Barrett Memorial Library stands on Geneva Street, one would see nothing but fields of corn, beans, and squash — the three sisters, student Zach Beinetti said.
Zach Malisow gestured up towards the hill of the burial ground.
"At the top, imagine two platforms," Malisow said. "Each cradling the bodies of Chief Big Foot's two wives dressed in finery with beads and bracelets."
One by one, three students representing Sisters Corn, Beans, and Squash carried plates of harvest up the hill.
Each sister delivered a few words, personifying how each resource withered away without the care of the removed Indigenous people.
"We stand in the warmth of the sun, beautiful, tall, healthy," Rosa Jimenez said, performing as Sister Corn. "Yet, no one comes. Where are they?"
The other students solemnly echoed her words: "Where are they?"
Sister Bean and Sister Squash followed, their performances punctuated by the same resounding question: Where are they?
David Valley, a lifelong Williams Bay resident, was among the community members at the ceremony on Tuesday afternoon. He said he carried mixed emotions standing on the burial ground.
"I am glad the community is finally taking the time to recognize what occurred," Valley said. "Maybe, in some very, very small way, it's bringing a little justice to those people."
The club hopes to make the ceremony an annual tradition.