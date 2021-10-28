Williams Bay High School History Club honors Native American burial ground, performs "The Final Harvest" ceremony

The ceremony's speakers asked attendees to imagine a Williams Bay of generations past, pre-1836. Where Barrett Memorial Library stands on Geneva Street, one would see nothing but fields of corn, beans, and squash — the three sisters, student Zach Beinetti said.

Zach Malisow gestured up towards the hill of the burial ground.

"At the top, imagine two platforms," Malisow said. "Each cradling the bodies of Chief Big Foot's two wives dressed in finery with beads and bracelets."

One by one, three students representing Sisters Corn, Beans, and Squash carried plates of harvest up the hill.

Each sister delivered a few words, personifying how each resource withered away without the care of the removed Indigenous people.

"We stand in the warmth of the sun, beautiful, tall, healthy," Rosa Jimenez said, performing as Sister Corn. "Yet, no one comes. Where are they?"

The other students solemnly echoed her words: "Where are they?"

Sister Bean and Sister Squash followed, their performances punctuated by the same resounding question: Where are they?