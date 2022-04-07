Williams Bay school board election comes down to 3 votes; board of canvass meets Friday

Heading into a scheduled Friday vote canvass, the fate of filling a second Williams Bay School Board seat hangs in a scant three-vote margin between candidates Mark Schneider and Sam Perkins.

During the canvas the totals are reviewed, but it's not a recount. That is something a candidate would need to request.

Three candidates competed on the April 5 spring general election ballot for two available school board seats - incumbent 6-year board member Jack Lothian, the current Board of Education president, and challengers Perkins and Mark Schneider.

Incumbent veteran school board member Dianna Woss declined to run for re-election, retiring after 15 years of elected public service.

While Lothian garnered 662 votes to earn re-election to the board in official election totals, results were still up in the air for Woss' board seat, with a scant three votes separating Schneider (528) and Perkins (525).

Schneider declined to comment on being the apparent winner, pending the results of the school district's official canvass of the unofficial election results.

"I don't think a comment's appropriate yet - it's too preliminary" Schneider said. "Until the results have been certified I'm in limbo, so there's really no point to commenting and, of course, the margin is so razor thin, so who knows?"

The Williams Bay School District's Board of Canvassers is scheduled to meet Friday, April 8 at 1 p.m. in the board room at Williams Bay School Middle School/High School, 500 W. Geneva St., to canvass the results of the April 5 spring election for school board members. The Board of Canvassers may be required to meet for more than one day. If necessary, the board may recess and reconvene on subsequent days.

Perkins, endorsed by the Republican Party of Walworth County for the non-partisan Williams Bay Board of Education post, said he was “undecided” about whether to seek a recount given the slim three-vote differential between himself and Schneider.

“I’m proud of the campaign we ran,” he said. “We stuck to issues that were pertinent to the school board and came up with ideas. I’m disappointed in the result. It was a hard-fought campaign. We stuck to the issues. Came up a bit short.”

At a candidate forum, some concerns were brought up that Perkins attended a President Donald Trump support rally in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021 that later turned violent with some entering the Capitol. But Perkins said he was there to listen to speeches and not involved in anything violent. "While I was in the vicinity of our Capitol, I did not enter any part of the building nor did I take part in any violence or illegal activity at our Nation's Capitol," he said.

He said in an email before the election that the continued conversation about the Jan. 6 event was a "distraction from those who are short on ideas." He said, "Let’s focus on our kids and the Williams Bay school district needs."

Village Board

Competing for the Williams Bay Village Board were incumbents Robert "Rob" Umans and Lowell Wright and registered write-in candidates Colin Doerge, Brenda Hausner, Adam Jaramillo, Steve Russell.

Incumbent trustee Don Parker declined to seek re-election.

Preliminary unofficial election results from the Village of Williams Bay showed Wright and Umans easily winning re-election with 612 and 504 votes respectively, and Jaramillo earning 131 votes to fill Parker's seat.

"I am thankful to all of my supporters and I look forward to working hard to serve every villager," Jaramillo said.

Registered write-in candidates falling short in their bid for the Williams Bay Village Board were Colin Doerge (125), Brenda Hausner (87) and Steve Russell (46).

A scattering of 385 non-registered write-in votes were tallied among the 1,890 total votes cast for Williams Bay Village Board.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.