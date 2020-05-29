Williams Bay student honored with Herb Kohl scholarship

Principal Bill White said Rees is a hard-working student, well deserving of the scholarship award.

Throughout the scholarship application process, White said, Rees’ community service involvement through the history club and musical ability through school programs helped distinguish him during evaluations by the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.

“I think the reason Daniel did very well, and the other kids who have received that recognition, is that they have the opportunity here to be very well rounded,” White said.

One student from Williams Bay has won a Kohl scholarship each year for the past seven years, according to White. He added that the awarded scholarships for Rees and other students can be seen as a reflection of the quality of programs the school offers.

The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation, created by the former U.S. senator and business figure, has distributed awards to graduating high school seniors since 1990. Over its 30 years of operation, about $21.2 million has been distributed.

Sara Terrill, an English teacher at Williams Bay High School, has had Rees in classes for three out of his four years at the school, and said he has always excelled in her classes.