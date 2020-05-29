Williams Bay student honored with Herb Kohl scholarship

WILLIAMS BAY — Williams Bay High School senior Daniel Rees has been awarded a Herb Kohl Excellence Scholarship, an honor reserved for 100 students throughout state each year.
The $10,000 scholarship honors students who have demonstrated academic prowess, leadership, community service and other talents.
For Rees, the award both recognizes his involvement in high school and provides financial assistance for his studies in English education starting this fall at Wheaton College in Wheaton, Illinois.
The graduating senior said he attributes his receiving the Kohl scholarship in part to his academic success and the many extracurricular activities in which he has been involved at school.
“I’ve been involved in a lot of extracurriculars, maybe too many,” he said.
Throughout his high school careers Rees said he has been involved in the school’s history club, drama club, band, jazz band, orchestra and cross country team.
Already missing the high school as graduation approaches, Rees said he is glad to have attended Williams Bay High School, because its smaller student body allows students to participate in a number of different activities.
“When you don’t have a big student population, you have a lot more cross over, so I ended up doing a lot more extracurricular activities here than I would have done at a larger school,” he said.
Principal Bill White said Rees is a hard-working student, well deserving of the scholarship award.
Throughout the scholarship application process, White said, Rees’ community service involvement through the history club and musical ability through school programs helped distinguish him during evaluations by the Herb Kohl Educational Foundation.
“I think the reason Daniel did very well, and the other kids who have received that recognition, is that they have the opportunity here to be very well rounded,” White said.
One student from Williams Bay has won a Kohl scholarship each year for the past seven years, according to White. He added that the awarded scholarships for Rees and other students can be seen as a reflection of the quality of programs the school offers.
The Herb Kohl Educational Foundation, created by the former U.S. senator and business figure, has distributed awards to graduating high school seniors since 1990. Over its 30 years of operation, about $21.2 million has been distributed.
Sara Terrill, an English teacher at Williams Bay High School, has had Rees in classes for three out of his four years at the school, and said he has always excelled in her classes.
Noting Rees’ academic strength and involvement in various clubs throughout the school, Terrill said he was well deserving of the scholarship.
“I’m very proud; it was very well deserved,” she said. “He is very service-oriented, and really likes to give back to others.”
As Rees moves on to Wheaton College, Terrill said while she is excited to see him thrive in his next stage of learning, his presence in the classroom will be missed.
“It’s been a gift to have him for three years,” she said. “I’m certainly going to miss him.”
