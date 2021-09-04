With photos: One of Elkhorn's original Christmas Card homes for sale, in family for five generations

Walking through the double doors of the Reynolds-Weed House on Elkhorn’s courthouse square, the first thing that catches the eye is the amazing curved staircase leading up to the second floor.

Grand staircase A grand staircase welcomes visitors into the house.

To the right is the “north room” or den, a type of office and library where bills could be paid and where the home telephone was later located.

To the left is the parlor, and family room behind that, which used to be divided with a trifold door to separate the two rooms.

“The parlor is where if you had a guest you sat. It was the formal room for guests,” said Julie Taylor, who owns the home and recently made the hard decision to put the home up for sale.

It’s a home that has been in Taylor’s family for five generations — going back to her great-great grandparents.

For the first time in nearly 150 years, the house is on the market for $425,000 and is listed by Connie Poggensee, of Rauland Agency.

Located at 12 N. Church St., it is one of the homes featured in Elkhorn’s first Christmas card series, which has since become an annual tradition.

