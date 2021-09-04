With photos: One of Elkhorn's original Christmas Card homes for sale, in family for five generations

Walking through the double doors of the Reynolds-Weed House on Elkhorn’s courthouse square, the first thing that catches the eye is the amazing curved staircase leading up to the second floor.
To the right is the “north room” or den, a type of office and library where bills could be paid and where the home telephone was later located.
To the left is the parlor, and family room behind that, which used to be divided with a trifold door to separate the two rooms.
“The parlor is where if you had a guest you sat. It was the formal room for guests,” said Julie Taylor, who owns the home and recently made the hard decision to put the home up for sale.
It’s a home that has been in Taylor’s family for five generations — going back to her great-great grandparents.
For the first time in nearly 150 years, the house is on the market for $425,000 and is listed by Connie Poggensee, of Rauland Agency.
Located at 12 N. Church St., it is one of the homes featured in Elkhorn’s first Christmas card series, which has since become an annual tradition.
In 1958, the Ford Motor Company commissioned Cecile Johnson, a New York state artist, to paint a series of watercolors for its company magazin…
Schoolhouse home
While the home has an elaborate Victorian feel, it wasn’t always that way. It was first built in 1850 as a schoolhouse, with elementary students on the main floor and high school students above.
The Church Street site was designated on the original plat of Elkhorn, consisting of five parallel north-south streets, and it’s part of the National Register of Historic Places.
It served as the community’s only school until 1857, when another school was constructed to meet the demands of Elkhorn’s rapidly growing population. From there, Dr. B.O. Reynolds bought it to turn it into a residence.
But the Reynolds family ultimately decided they preferred the social life in Lake Geneva. Taylor said they sold the house to her great-great grandparents, Belden and Rachel Weed.
The Weeds bought the house in 1879, the year Thomas Edison gave his first public demonstration of the incandescent lightbulb.
It was handed down to their daughter, Lucy Weed Derthick, Taylor’s great-grandmother. Lucy was married to Walworth County Sheriff John Derthick.
The house went to their their daughter, Edna Derthick Steele, Taylor’s grandmother. Taylor’s mother, Lillian Steel Reeb Moore, was the next in the family to take ownership of the home.
Lillian was adopted by her parents when she was 10, from an orphanage in Sparta. In 1998, Taylor bought the home from her mother.
Interesting enough, the house next door, at 16 N Church St., also has a place in the family history.
Belden and Rachel Weed’s other daughter, Juliet, married a man named Fred Isham and he built the house next door for her to be close to her family because she was ill. Unfortunately, she died before the home was constructed.
While it’s hard to say goodbye to a home that has been in the family for so many years, Taylor said it was time to downsize. She wants to move to Idaho.
Many adornments
Over a century since the home was a school, the stone threshold in the front and back of the house that children used to step on to enter the school still remains intact.
But beyond that, the simple pre-Civil War schoolhouse is not recognizable beneath the decorative features that have been added to the house over the years.
When it was converted to a house, the Italianate front porch with Tuscan columns and wrought iron scroll and fretwork were added, along with bay windows to the north and south.
Features have been added to the Reynolds-Weed House over the years, including bay windows on the north and south sides of the old schoolhouse.
An idyllic Christmas house
Those adornments gave the home the look it still has today, the idyllic Christmas look that helped at one point give Elkhorn the nickname the “Christmas Card town” after Ford Motor Company in 1958 commissioned an artist to create watercolor paintings illustrating small town Elkhorn life.
Those paintings — which included a winter watercolor of the Reynolds-Weed House — later were made into Christmas cards.
The home was also used as the setting for the Christmas catalog for McDonald’s store, which was an old department store similar to Boston Store or Gimbles.
Over the years, it’s also been featured in countless Elkhorn publications.
“It’s in every publication imaginable,” Taylor said. “Anything the city ever put out would have the house in it.”
Over the years, carpeting, wall décor and light fixtures have changed, along with plumbing, electrical and other technology. But the Victorian features added in the 1800s have remained the same.
The biggest change in recent decades was when Lillian and her husband, Everett Moore, converted the old back kitchen into a family room.
They also added a fireplace built by Moore, who was a gifted mason whose clientele included the Wrigley family.
One of the more modern additions is the back family room. It used to be the family kitchen, which was relocated. A large stone fireplace was a…
To view the whole listing for the house go to: raulandagency.com and search 12 N. Church St., Elkhorn.