With video: Former Knolls Tool a total loss after Genoa City blaze, fire still under investigation

A building in the heart of Genoa City that once made windows for sports car and later restored antique cars is now history itself after a fire that destroyed the building.
The Genoa City Police Department and the Bloomfield/Genoa City Fire Department received a report of a structural fire about 2:22 p.m., Dec. 23 at 316 Freeman St.
Following the fire that went into the evening hours, the building was a complete loss said Genoa City Fire Chief Fred Schalow.
As of Saturday, Dec. 26, the cause of the fire was still under investigation,
Police said, when they arrived to the scene, they noticed smoke and fire coming from the front of the building and were notified that all occupants were out of the building.
Representatives from 18 area fire departments and emergency services responded to the scene to assist with the fire.
The Walworth County Investigation Task Force was asked to respond to the scene and was investigating the cause of the fire, according to Schalow.
“This place was flooded with water,” said Rick Coss, who lives next door to the auto shop.
The owner of the auto restoration business that had been working out of the building didn’t want to talk about the extent of damage or cars that were damaged. But Coss said some of the antique vehicles that were lost as part of the fire included a Ford Mustang, a British M.G. as well as an antique dog catcher truck that was all wood.
Coss, now 61, used to work in the building in the 1970s back when it was Knolls Tool and Manufacturing. They used to make side windows for MG Midgets, an old two-seater sports car, Coss said.
“It was an amazing fire,” Coss said sadly looking at the debris.
Watch now: Aftermath of Dec. 23 Genoa City blaze
Stephanie Jones contributed to this report.