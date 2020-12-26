With video: Former Knolls Tool a total loss after Genoa City blaze, fire still under investigation

A building in the heart of Genoa City that once made windows for sports car and later restored antique cars is now history itself after a fire that destroyed the building.

The Genoa City Police Department and the Bloomfield/Genoa City Fire Department received a report of a structural fire about 2:22 p.m., Dec. 23 at 316 Freeman St.

Following the fire that went into the evening hours, the building was a complete loss said Genoa City Fire Chief Fred Schalow.

As of Saturday, Dec. 26, the cause of the fire was still under investigation,

Police said, when they arrived to the scene, they noticed smoke and fire coming from the front of the building and were notified that all occupants were out of the building.

Representatives from 18 area fire departments and emergency services responded to the scene to assist with the fire.

The Walworth County Investigation Task Force was asked to respond to the scene and was investigating the cause of the fire, according to Schalow.

“This place was flooded with water,” said Rick Coss, who lives next door to the auto shop.